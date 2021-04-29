Appeals court rules joined cases, evidence allowed in domestic violence incident

Apr. 29—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man for a domestic violence incident that took place in 2019 at an Anderson motel.

According to the memorandum opinion authored by Cale J. Bradford, Madison County Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims had the discretion of joining two separate but related cases against Justin L. McFadden and in admitting evidence of similar past charges for consideration.

"But for charges he incurred under F6-2542, McFadden would never have committed the offenses charged under F6-1453," the opinion said. "Further, it is likely that even if the trials were separate, the evidence presented at each trial would overlap."

According to the 12-page opinion filed April 14, McFadden, now 39, hit on the head, held down and put his hand over the mouth of his ex-wife, Farrah Sayyah, while she was a guest at the America's Best Value Inn in Anderson. It was the second time that night that police had been called to their room.

In addition, he pushed the police officer who attempted to arrest him before fleeing the scene. McFadden, for whom there was an active arrest warrant, also struck a police dog in an attempt to evade capture after hiding in a thicket near the motel.

Upon arrest, McFadden was charged with Level 6 felony battery against a public safety official, Level 6 felony confinement, Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor domestic battery and Class A misdemeanor interfering with a law enforcement animal.

According to evidence presented by prosecutors at trial, McFadden had an established pattern of domestic violence stemming from two prior sets of charges, including 2016 and 2019 incidents involving Sayyah. A battery charge was pending in Edgewood Town Court.

According to court records, McFadden served time for two counts of armed robbery with bodily injury committed in 2012.

McFadden also violated a no-contact order forbidding communication with Sayyah, according to the court's opinion. The six-page letter was intercepted by a corrections officer, and McFadden was charged with Level 6 obstruction of justice and Class A misdemeanor invasion of privacy.

"While incarcerated, McFadden wrote a letter to Sayyah, attempting to persuade her to recant her story to law enforcement and prosecutors by offering money, using their past relationship as pressure, and telling her that he wanted to be present to raise their child together," the opinion said.

Both cases, the initial domestic violence and the obstruction of justice, were joined together for trial.

McFadden was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison. According to Indiana Department of Correction records, he is serving his sentence at Putnamville Correctional Facility, where his earliest scheduled release date is April 6, 2022.

McFadden's Anderson-based lawyer Hannah Kochanek argued the two cases should not have been joined because they were not connected by a common modus operandi.

"Neither the nature of the offenses nor the means used to commit them were similar," she argued. "The means in the October 2019 case was hitting, shoving, running, and striking, whereas the means used in the June 2020 case were a pen and paper. Finally, neither case is connected to the other by a common motive."

The appeals court, however, disagreed, saying the cases were related in a similar fashion.

"The only prejudice McFadden ascribes to the joinder of his cases is that the jury might infer from the letter urging Sayyah to recant that McFadden was guilty of his confinement and battery charges," the opinion said. "However, as stated above, the letter may have been admissible in F6-2452 even if the cases were not joined."

McFadden also argued prosecutors' use of prior incidents of domestic violence against Sayyah were character evidence, which is impermissible.

However, according to the opinion, McFadden waived his right to appeal this because he failed to raise an objection when the evidence was admitted.

"Though McFadden objected when the trial court admitted the evidence in an earlier hearing, that was before opening statements and not before the jury. McFadden made no objection when the evidence was introduced at trial."

In spite of the waiver, however, the court chose to deliberate the merits of McFadden's argument regarding the evidence but in the end dismissed the argument.

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.