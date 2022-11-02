Appeals court rules Thousand Oaks violated open meeting law in waste hauling deal

Thousand Oaks City Hall.

A state appeals court has found that Thousand Oaks violated the state's open meeting law, known as the Brown Act, in connection with awarding Athens Services a lucrative 15-year waste hauling contract last year.

The 2nd Appellate District court ruled that the city didn't give the public the required 72-hours notice that the City Council, at its meeting on March 9, 2021, would consider whether Athens facilities were exempt from an environmental review.

"The City Council voted that the project is exempt, without the public notice required by the Brown Act," Arthur Gilbert, presiding judge of the court's sixth division in Ventura, wrote in last week's decision.

The Brown Act requires that California Environmental Quality Act findings of exemption be listed on a council's agenda for its public meetings, he wrote.

"It was not," Gilbert wrote.

The city argues that the council's adoption of the exemption was a component of the agenda item awarding the franchise agreement to Athens, Gilbert said. The agenda listing that item was posted on March 4, 2021 — well before the 72-hour requirement.

Hence, there was no Brown Act violation, the city argues.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed against the city by Houston-based Waste Management, which was replaced by Athens as the city's trash hauler. Also replaced was E.J. Harrison & Sons, which, along with Waste Management, had been the city's waste collectors since 1998.

Thousand Oaks' agreement with Athens is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to Waste Management.

The company had appealed a ruling by Ventura County Superior Court Judge Ronda McKaig, the lawsuit's trial judge. McKaig denied Waste Management's request for her to direct the city to vacate its approval of the franchise agreement and its finding that the project is exempt from CEQA.

An Athens Services trash hauling truck drives in Thousand Oaks.

Waste Management argues that the proposed CEQA exemption and the adoption of the Athens contract constituted two separate "items of business," each of which should have been listed on the council's agenda, not rolled into one.

Despite denying Waste Management's requests, McKaig agreed that they were two items of business, the appellate court stated.

"It follows that the city violated the Brown Act by adopting the exemption without having listed it as an item on its agenda for at least 72 hours," Gilbert wrote.

The appellate court sent the case back to McKaig.

"We leave it to the trial court to fashion the appropriate remedy in the first instance should Waste Management prove its case," the court's decision stated.

The court noted that Thousand Oaks contends the proper remedy for a Brown Act violation is to void the CEQA determination, not the franchise agreement.

Thousand Oaks City Attorney Tracy Noonan said in a statement Monday the city vehemently disagrees with the appellate ruling "as it creates new laws in the areas of the Brown Act and CEQA that every city, county and special district will have to comply with.

"We are evaluating our next steps, including requesting review by the California Supreme Court," she said.

Gary Clifford, executive vice president of Athens, based in the City of Industry, said in a statement Tuesday the appellate court's ruling "does not change anything about the City Council’s vote or the transition of service that took place over the past year in Thousand Oaks."

Athens began servicing commercial and residential customers in Thousand Oaks in January. In awarding Athens the contract, the City Council cited the lower rates the waste hauler offered.

Clifford added, "It was clear from comments made at the council meeting that everyone fully understood well in advance of the meeting that city staff had determined that the franchise award did not require CEQA review."

Staff found that the CEQA exemptions included the "common-sense" one in which the selection of the waste hauler is not an activity that would have a significant effect on the environment.

Gilbert noted that Noonan said at the meeting, "There's been a lot of questions raised about the environmental impacts of this."

Nonetheless, she recommended that the council adopt staff's finding of CEQA exemptions, Gilbert wrote.

Waste Management spokesman Eric Rose said Monday, "Waste Management is going to let the decision speak for itself."

Mike Harris covers the East County cities of Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, as well as transportation countywide. You can contact him at mike.harris@vcstar.com or 805-437-0323.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Court: Thousand Oaks violated open meeting law in waste deal