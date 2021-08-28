Appeals court ruling keeps Lac qui Parle County sex offender in prison

Aug. 28—MADISON — A Lac qui Parle County sex offender will remain in prison for violating terms of his probation.

In a ruling released Aug. 23, the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed a Lac qui Parle County District Court ruling executing a 36-month prison sentence for Joseph Harold Specht, 36, formerly of Dawson and currently incarcerated in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes.

Specht was convicted in November 2016 of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree. He was accused of having touched the genital area of a 10-year-old at his home. The court stayed a 36-month prison sentence for 20 years.

Specht's probation officer alleged that he violated the terms of his probation in 2020. The District Court found that he had violated four terms of the probation.

In his appeal, Specht charged that he did not violate two of the terms. He argued that the District Court erred in considering images he had of his naked chest as pornographic. He argued the images were protected speech.

The Court of Appeals rejected this challenge. It stated the defendant had failed to raise the constitutional issue to the District Court.

Specht argued that the other probation term he was erroneously found to have violated was one prohibiting him from unsupervised contact with minors. His probation officer had submitted photos of Specht present at a pool with children. He argued that the children were related to him, but the appeals court found that a number of the children at the public pool were not relatives.

The defendant did not challenge the District Court's finding that he had failed a sex offender treatment program when he was dismissed from it and did not challenge a finding that he had failed to disclose his internet access on electronic devices.

His expected release date is April 2022.

