Appeals court sides with CDC, Norwegian Cruise Lines over DeSantis on vaccination rules

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David J. Neal
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines for cruise lines returning to operation are rules, not suggestions, a federal appeals court ruled Saturday night, reversing a lower court decision in favor of the state of Florida.

The 2-1 decision by the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals judges was a win for the CDC and, by extension, Norwegian Cruise Lines, which filed an amicus brief in this case.

In a separate federal case, NCL has sued Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees for the right to require all passengers be vaccinated against COVID-19 once it restarts its Florida cruises Aug. 15.

Taking a loss — for now — is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis sued the CDC in April, and, exactly a month ago, U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday granted a preliminary injunction that would’ve turned the CDC’s regulations into suggestions on Sunday.

Florida’s weekly COVID update: Cases surging with 45,449 new cases, 1 in 5 cases in U.S.

“The CDC protocols at issue here require conventional communicable disease control measures on cruise ships traveling internationally, which is an area of traditional federal jurisdiction,” the U.S. Department of Justice stated in a letter filed Thursday to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

“For example, the technical guidance instructs cruise operators to inspect (test) passengers and crew for infection,” the letter continued, “to quarantine exposed persons who are potentially contagious and isolate persons found to be infected; to arrange for the safe disembarkation of such persons; and to take related sanitary measures such as mask wearing and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Three new vaccine sites open in Miami-Dade as COVID-19 cases surge in Florida

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In Undervaccinated Swaths of Arkansas, COVID-19 Upends Life All Over Again

    MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — When the boat factory in this leafy Ozark Mountains city offered free coronavirus vaccinations this spring, Susan Johnson, 62, a receptionist there, declined the offer, figuring she was protected as long as she never left her house without a mask. Linda Marion, 68, a widow with chronic pulmonary disease, worried that a vaccination might actually trigger COVID-19 and kill her. Barbara Billigmeier, 74, an avid golfer who retired here from California, believed she did not need

  • Cruise ships have found a way around Florida's ban on vaccine passports - and it's still bad news for unvaccinated passengers

    Unvaccinated guests looking to cruise aboard Royal Caribbean and Carnival's Florida cruises will face on-board restrictions and higher costs.

  • Dozens injured following chemical leak at Texas water park

    Dozens of people are injured after reportedly experiencing burning skin and respiratory issues following a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas, officials said.

  • Walensky: ‘This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated’

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Friday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, urged Americans to get vaccinated. Citing the increase in cases in areas of low vaccination rates, Walensky said, “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

  • Navy sea graves to be protected from looters by underwater drones, says First Sea Lord

    Royal Navy sea graves are to be protected from looters by underwater drones, the First Sea Lord has said, as US forensics teams work to identify British remains of past conflicts. Wrecks from Second World War battles in the Pacific have been raided in recent years by unethical scrap metal bounty hunters. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Royal Navy, said there were “no easy answers” over the “very sensitive issue” of grave robbers disturbing Britain’s maritime war dead. Speaking to the T

  • Trump lashed out at the Open Championship for not using his Scottish golf club as a venue, saying its because he's 'too controversial'

    Donald Trump's businesses face blowback from the controversy and conflict he stirred during his term in the White House.

  • Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani could face criminal investigation in Arizona over their attempts to overturn election

    Arizona Sec of State Katie Hobbs asked AG Mark Brnovich to launch a criminal investigation into Donald Trump and allies for trying to overturn election

  • Golf-Still not figured it out, but DeChambeau signs off in style

    Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau completed an eventful week at the British Open by signing off in style with a stunning five-under 65 on Sunday that he believes shows he can return to challenge one year for the Claret Jug. The flat-cap wearing DeChambeau has enjoyed playing the pantomime role and was laughing and joking with the crowds again on Sunday as he lit up the course under blazing sunshine. "Finishing 5-under (for the round) is a good feat given it's the Sunday of an Open Championship, and I think that I'll learn a lot from this going into next year," last year's U.S. Open champion told reporters.

  • Children will only get Covid vaccines if vulnerable

    Britain has opted against mass Covid vaccinations for all children and teenagers, with ministers instead preparing to offer jabs to vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds and those about to turn 18, The Telegraph can disclose. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is believed to have advised ministers against the rollout of vaccines to all children until further evidence on the risks is available. Instead, under guidance due to be issued on Monday, jabs will be offered to children be

  • Why Disneyland's Jungle Cruise cultural changes aren't just 'woke' — they're necessary

    The new Jungle Cruise shows Disney wants to be in the cultural conversation rather than an artifact or, worse, a representation of the 'good ole days.'

  • The generals shouldn't need to be involved

    The generals shouldn't need to be involved

  • I went inside one of the US' largest aircraft storage facilities and saw how it isn't emptying out despite the rise in air travel

    Hundreds of aircraft continue to sit idle in the Arizona desert waiting for air travel demand to increase, or to be scrapped for parts.

  • DOD: 70% of active duty service members have received first dose of COVID shot

    Seventy percent of active duty service members have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 62% are fully vaccinated, the Pentagon announced on Friday.The big picture: The update comes amid initial skepticism toward vaccination, per Politico. In February, approximately one-third of troops had declined the vaccine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Democratic lawmakers in March urged President Biden to require the vaccine for all service me

  • Majority of Covid misinformation came from 12 people, report finds

    CCDH finds ‘disinformation dozen’ have combined following of 59 million people across multiple social media platforms On Facebook alone, the dozen are responsible for 73% of all anti-vaccine content, though the vaccines have been deemed safe and effective by the US government and its regulatory agencies. Photograph: Science Photo Library/Alamy Stock Photo The vast majority of Covid-19 anti-vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories originated from just 12 people, a report by the Center for C

  • U.S. administers 337.24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 336,604,158 doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday, out of 389,359,835 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

  • Pennsylvania election audit gets GOP campaign trail embrace

    Former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election have been debunked by the courts, his own Justice Department and scores of recounts. A Republican state lawmaker, bolstered by support from top Republican candidates, has launched a push for a “forensic investigation” of the presidential election results, a review modeled on the widely discredited process underway in Arizona. The audit has fast become a litmus test in an election cycle where an open governor’s office and an open U.S. Senate seat — the political equivalent of a blue moon — have triggered fiercely competitive Republican primaries.

  • Russia at Tokyo Olympics with new name, more doping disputes

    Russia is competing under another new name at the Tokyo Olympics, the latest fallout from the Games’ longest-running doping saga. You won't see the Russian flag above any podiums but the national colors are on the uniforms. Two swimmers from the Tokyo team have been suspended for cases dating back years and two rowers tested positive last month.

  • OPEC, allies raise limits for 5 countries to end oil dispute

    OPEC and allied nations agreed Sunday to raise the production limits imposed on five countries next year and boost their production by 2 million barrels per day by the end of this year, ending a dispute that roiled oil markets. The disagreement, sparked by a demand by the United Arab Emirates to increase its own production, temporarily upended an earlier meeting of the cartel. In a statement Sunday, the cartel announced that Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE would see their limits rise.

  • OMG, I Want This House: Portland, OR

    Courtesy TruliaIf you’ve ever dreamed of doing your best impression of Snow White, surrounding yourself with trees, a canopy of green, and woodland creatures, then the Mason Residence is the home you’ve been waiting for. On the market for the first time since it was built in 1971, this home is 4,000 square feet of midcentury modern minimalism and 1.5 acres of Pacific Northwest timberland that can all be yours for a chic $1.3 million. Courtesy Trulia The Mason Residence is the creation of famed l

  • Fired Tennessee vaccine leader rebuts claims point-by-point

    Days after she was fired under pressure from Republican legislators, Tennessee’s former vaccinations director has issued a point-by-point rebuttal to a letter recommending her removal and to other claims by state officials about the program she ran that offers shots for children. The July 9 letter from the state's chief medical officer said Michelle Fiscus should be removed due to complaints about her leadership approach and her handling of a letter explaining vaccination rights of minors for COVID-19 shots, an effort that had GOP lawmakers fuming. Fiscus has accused Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey of terminating her “to appease a handful of outraged and uninformed legislators.”