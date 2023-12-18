In appeals court, Sioux Falls School District asks plaintiffs for $92K in 'security'

The Sioux Falls School District wants the students and parents, who sued them over cutting gymnastics from the budget this year, to pay the price of budgeting for their sport: $92,000.

That’s according to an appellant’s brief filed Friday and published in online court records Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Students in the district, who claimed an interest in participating in gymnastics, and their parents, sued the district in September and filed a Title IX complaint against it for cutting the sport from its offerings this school year.

7th grader Sophie DeGroot at a gymnastics meet with Lincoln High School.

U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann ordered a preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court in the District of South Dakota’s Southern Division on Oct. 13, which stopped the district from eliminating the program, selling gymnastics equipment, reducing support for the gymnastics program below the prior year’s budget, and restricting or denying the gymnastics program access to facilities, coaching, training or competitive opportunities.

However, the district is seeking to appeal Kornmann’s decision through the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

As the district awaits a decision on the appeal it’s filed, it’s decided to cap boys’ sports participation numbers in a move it argues complies with Title IX. That's a decision district officials have refused to provide details about and some attorneys have raised concern over, saying it’s not required or advised by Title IX.

The district also announced recently that girls’ powerlifting is now a sanctioned sport funded by the district after being a club sport for many years.

District argues SD federal court ‘erroneous’

In its latest filing, the district argues Kornmann’s preliminary injunction and his finding that the district was out of compliance with Title IX, was “erroneous.”

It also argued the court did not require “security” from the plaintiffs, meaning an amount of money “the court considers proper to pay the costs and damages sustained by any party found to have been wrongfully enjoined or restrained,” and “in an amount that fairly protects the defendant should it be ultimately found that the defendant has been wrongfully enjoined,” according to the lawsuit.

Last school year, the district spent $67,981.19 on the gymnastics program and had budgeted to spend $92,090 this school year before cutting the program, according to the brief. The district also estimates $260,000 to $300,000 in equipment costs are “on the horizon.”

The district now requests $92,000 in security from the plaintiffs since that’s what it had budgeted for the sport this school year before it cut the program.

In the brief, the district’s attorneys state the gymnastics program has seen a decrease in interest for several years, decreasing from 133 participants in the 2015-2016 school year to 57 last school year.

The small participation numbers meant only two of the four high schools qualified for the team competition in the 2023 state tournament, which the district saw as a problem because it seeks to provide equal opportunities at all four of its high schools. The district also had difficulty hiring qualified coaches for its four high schools.

While it wasn’t an easy decision to cut gymnastics, the district “took comfort in making it” knowing it had just added softball and wrestling for girls, which saw a respective 96 high school players and 64 middle and high school players participate last year, the district states in the lawsuit.

“In other words, the district replaced 57 gymnastics participants with 160 softball and wrestling participants, resulting in a net gain of 103 female athletic participants,” it states.

Meanwhile, the plaintiffs have argued in the past that the district’s actions were what undermined the program and discouraged participation in it, such as limiting the number of locations it was held, decreasing busing opportunities, cutting middle school gymnastics and consolidating the number of qualified coaches hired.

Gymnastic-supporting plaintiffs have until Jan. 17 to file a brief of their own with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls School District wants $92K to cover gymnastics budget