Appeals court temporarily blocks release of Trump White House records on January 6

Associated Press

South Korea’s main opposition presidential candidate said Friday he will strengthen military cooperation with the United States and Japan if elected to better cope with North Korea's nuclear threat and would strive to make the North a leading foreign policy priority for the U.S. Yoon Suk Yeol has been leading public opinion surveys since becoming the conservative main opposition party’s nominee last week for next March’s election to choose the successor of current liberal President Moon Jae-in, whose single five-year term ends in May. Meeting with foreign media on Friday, Yoon stressed the need to boost cooperation with Washington and Japan to make up for South Korea’s relative lack of ability to monitor North Korea’s advancing nuclear program.