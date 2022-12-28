Appeals court throws out felony murder conviction of Long Branch man in 2017 slaying

An appeals court has reversed the felony murder conviction of a defendant in a July 2017 slaying in Long Branch, sending the case back to the trial court.

The three-judge appellate panel ruled that Long Branch man Jeffrey S. Williams, 34, known as Smurf, should be retried since the trial judge erred in charging, or advising, the jury about the law concerning the felony murder charge.

Williams was acquitted of murder, but convicted of reckless manslaughter and felony murder in the slaying of Hector Mejia, 46, on July 16, 2017.

That night, Mejia went to his estranged wife's home on Liberty Street in Long Branch to pay her support, according to the court record. Mejia waited outside of the home for her, drank several beers and passed out or fell asleep.

His wife found him mortally wounded if not dead already.

According to the ruling, several people who claimed to have witnessed the slaying or the events leading up to it turned evidence against Williams, two of them saying he threatened to kill them if they did.

One was a man who attempted to rifle Mejia’s pockets and then fled. Another man was there with Williams, whom he said fired a shot at Mejia when the victim struggled.

A woman parked in an SUV near Liberty Street while Williams and another man stood talking just outside her vehicle, drove away when she heard a gunshot but was flagged down shortly after by Williams, who she said threatened her and at one point told her while they drove “I thought the safety was off.” She later recanted.

The jury acquitted Williams of murder, aggravated manslaughter and armed robbery, but found him guilty of reckless manslaughter, felony murder and weapons offenses.

Superior Court Judge Vincent Falcetano told jurors that they could convict Williams of felony murder if he killed Mejia in the course of an attempt to commit an armed robbery. But Williams was never indicted on an attempted armed robbery charge and was found not guilty of armed robbery. A felony murder charge is based on whether another underlying crime was committed during the course of a murder.

“The insertion of attempted robbery gave the jury an option to convict on unsupported facts and evidence,” the panel ruled.

The judge erred in other instances as well, according to the panel, finding that the judge violated the defendant’s confrontation rights when it disallowed his attorneys from exploring a plea deal in an unrelated case that one of the key witnesses struck with prosecutors.

The judge also erred in not allowing defense counsel to question jurors over whether an outburst by the defendant during the trial impacted them to the point of impairing their ability to be fair and impartial, the panel ruled

Williams’ defense counsel, Carlos Diaz-Cobo, said the earlier acquittals and the panel’s ruling leaves Williams facing only the reckless manslaughter and gun charges.

“Mr Willams was facing life in prison. However, he was sentenced to 30 years by the trial court because we obtained not guilty verdicts on the first-degree charges,” he said. “He is now only facing 10 years.”

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately release a statement on the ruling.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Long Branch NJ murder: Appeals court throws out 2017 felony conviction