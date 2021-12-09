Appeals court upholds 15-year prison sentence for child pornography

Stephen P. Smith

TOLEDO — An appeals court recently upheld the 15-year prison sentence of a former local man convicted of 100 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor last year.

Stephen P. Smith, 60, formerly of Catawba Island Township, pleaded guilty to the 100 child pornography charges in October 2020 after having been indicted and arrested earlier that year.

According to reports from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a joint investigation by the sheriff's office and the Catawba Island Police Department into a person in possession of child pornography began in August 2019.

More: Appeals court upholds prison sentence for sex crimes against minor

The investigation led to search warrants for two residential Ottawa County properties owned by Smith, one in Catawba Island Township and one in Erie Township, the following month.

According to investigators, "a large amount of child pornography" was found after reviewing computers, thumb drives and other evidence.

Smith was indicted by an Ottawa County grand jury in May 2020 on the 100 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies, and was arrested within a week.

Following guilty plea to the charges, Smith was sentenced to 15 years in prison by visiting Judge Reeve Kelsey, of Wood County, in February 2021.

More: Appeals court upholds life sentences given in rape case

In his appeal, Smith argued the harm caused by his conduct was "not great or unusual," because he merely possessed the child pornography and that he was not involved in the making of it nor distributed it.

However, the Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals in Toledo noted in its ruling that Smith's focus upon the distinction between possession and production and distribution of child pornography "as a basis for minimizing the harm caused by his conduct is misplaced."

"Moreover, we reject (Smith's) insinuation that possession of child pornography is not particularly harmful to the children depicted therein," Judge Gene A. Zmuda said in the decision affirming the prison sentence.

Story continues

More: Oak Harbor man convicted of rape seeks to withdraw prior guilty plea

The ruling referenced numerous other courts, including the Supreme Courts of the United States and Ohio, all of which "have unequivocally found that children are seriously harmed by the mere possession of pornography in which they are depicted."

It also notes prior court findings explaining that viewing such material harms the victims depicted in several ways by perpetuating the abuse initiated by the creator of the material, by invading the victim’s privacy and by providing a motive for producers of the material.

"The children depicted in such material are continuously victimized by the online dissemination of images and videos portraying their exploitation and molestation," Zmuda said in the ruling. "This is especially true in the age of the internet, when images and videos are nearly impossible to eradicate once they are uploaded and disseminated."

jstinchcom@gannett.com

419-680-4897

Twitter: @JonDBN

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Appeals court upholds 15 year prison sentence for child pornography