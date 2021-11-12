Appeals court upholds 37-year sentence for repeated stalking by Anderson man

Nov. 12—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court Appeals ruled Madison County Circuit 4 Judge David A. Happe did not rely on an improper aggravating factor when he sentenced a man accused of stalking the same victim in spite of several convictions in multiple counties to 37 years.

According to a seven-page opinion authored by Appeals Judge Nancy H. Vaidik, the court disagreed with Trey M. Fields that Happe had improperly used prior incidents with the same victim as an aggravating factor in sentencing.

"As Fields acknowledges, while a trial court may not use the material element of a offense as an aggravator, it may find the nature and the circumstances of the offense to be an aggravating circumstance if it sufficiently explains its reasons for doing so," the opinion filed Nov. 2 said.

The appeals court ruled Happe's "thorough explanation" could not be construed as an abuse of discretion.

Fields is serving his sentence for Level 4 felony stalking, Level 5 felony battery against a public safety official, Level 5 felony disarming a law enforcement officer Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement, Level 6 felony escape and being a habitual offender.

According to the Indiana Department of Correction website, he is incarcerated at Pendleton Correctional Facility. His earliest release date is April 10, 2036.

Most recently, Fields, who had been convicted several times between 2012 and 2016 in Hamilton, Madison and Monroe counties for stalking, invasion of privacy and carrying a handgun without a license, cut off his GPS tracking device on Feb. 17, 2017, according to the appeals opinion. That was one day after being sentenced to 18 months on home detention for Level 6 felony invasion of privacy.

Fields contacted a friend of the victim to get her phone number. The Herald Bulletin does not name the victims of sexual and domestic violence offenses.

The next day, when deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Department went to her home to conduct a welfare check, Captain Rob Olesky found Fields lying along a fence line to the south of where she lived.

"A backpack found near the fence contained lighter fluid, duct tape, a knife, two small locks, a flashlight and a wallet with Fields's ID card," the opinion said.

When Captain Olesky got out of his car, Fields stood up and ran away, but once he was caught Fields punched the officer in the face and chest. During the struggle, in which Olesky suffered injuries to his face, forehead, leg, jaw and hand, Fields also tried to remove the officer's service firearm from its holster.

In July 2016, Fields entered into a plea agreement. In his sentencing, Happe ordered 25 of the 37 years be served and 12 be suspended to probation.

Among the three aggravators cited by Happe were Fields' prior criminal history, involvement of the same victim and multiple counts with multiple victims. Fields challenged the court's finding that the same victim was involved.

