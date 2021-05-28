Appeals court upholds 70-year sentence for man who branded girlfriend in 2018

James Hartley
·1 min read

An appeals court has upheld the decision of a Parker County jury to convict and sentence a man who in 2018 used a hot belt buckle to brand his girlfriend.

David Shawn Minze, 41, of Springtown, was sentenced to 70 years in prison for the act. The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth said there was no ground for reversal.

The Parker County District Attorney said Minze choked his girlfriend, smothered her with a pillow and cut up pieces of her clothing before taking a belt buckle with a large “S” on it, heating it up and using it to brand her on her upper buttocks.

Minze’s case was tried as felony assault because of a 2015 family violence conviction, according to the Parker County District Attorney’s office.

Minze argued to the appeals court that the introduction of that cases’ outcome to jurors “was an inadmissible extraneous offense,” Assistant District Attorney Abby Placke said in a news release about the appellate court’s decision.

Placke said Minze did not properly object to the case outcome’s introduction into evidence. The appellate court agreed.

Minze, who had a total of six prior felony convictions, can seek parole in 2034. He will be 54.

Recommended Stories

  • Family: no sympathy for cops in Black man's death

    The sister of a Black man death who died while restrained by Tacoma police officers says she has no sympathy for the officers who have been charged in her brother's death, and that she's disappointed they will not be kept in custody. (May 28)

  • Florida cheerleader allegedly stabbed 114 times, teen suspect to be charged as adult

    The body of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was found May 9 in a wooded area of St. Johns, a suburb of Jacksonville.

  • School denies diplomas for two Texas students who wore military sashes to graduation

    “They put them on after they sat down, which is against our guidelines for graduation.”

  • After outcry over contentious job listing, Indiana candy shop owner selling business

    “Perhaps folks are right, I’m out of touch.”

  • Police update charges, release names of officers injured in Flower Mound standoff

    The suspect is charged with three counts of aggravated assault against public servants.

  • Mysterious cocaine packages washing up on Texas beach, cops say. Don’t pick them up

    More than 100 pounds of cocaine appeared on the beaches.

  • La Porte High School student who died by suicide to be recognized at graduation

    Charisma Garza's parents will receive her diploma and her name will appear in the graduation program after her friends petitioned the district to change its decision.

  • Texas cop arrested after shooting woman ‘multiple times’ in off-duty driving dispute

    An off-duty Texas officer was charged with shooting a woman “multiple times” in a road dispute.

  • Woman Says She Believed She Had The ‘Perfect Marriage,’ The ‘Perfect Husband’ Until U.S. Marshals Showed Up

    Brittanie says she believed she had the “perfect marriage with the perfect husband” and father of her two children. But, she says that all changed on January 17, 2019 when the U.S. Marshals showed up at her house. “They start banging on the back door, and they say, ‘This is the police, open up,’ and he looks at me and says, ‘What are we supposed to do?’” Brittanie says. “They pulled me outside, held me at gunpoint, and he took off the opposite direction.” Brittanie says the authorities told her that her husband of 10 years, Lorenzo, was being charged with four counts of child rape. Hear what happened next in the video above. On Thursday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'My Perfect Husband’s Secret Life Exposed'," Brittanie says she was contacted by a 19-year-old girl who claimed to be Lorenzo's girlfriend. Find out what she says she learned from the teen. Plus, hear what Brittanie says Lorenzo, who took a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years for his crimes against a teenage girl, wrote to her from behind bars. Check local listings to see where you can watch. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story Dr. Phil won't believe?

  • Cash Gernon Kidnap Suspect Tried to Snatch Another Child in February: Cops Say

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Dallas County Police DepartmentIn a shocking twist, the Dallas teenager accused in the fatal kidnapping of 4-year-old Cash Gernon has been charged with trying to abduct another sleeping child months earlier.According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KTXA, the girl's grandfather caught Darriynn Brown rifling through his closets in February and demanded he leave.Brown allegedly came back and forced his way in, allegedly punching the homeowner in the face—then made his way into the living room, where the man’s 2-year-old granddaughter was sleeping, and grabbed her. As he tried to leave, the grandfather managed to pry the child from Brown’s grasp, the affidavit says. Brown then punched the man in the face a second time before fleeing.Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving KidsTwo weeks later, the man was shopping at Walmart when he bumped into Brown, who approached him and said “he was sorry for breaking into his house and trying to take his grandchild,” the TV station reported.The grandfather opted not to press charges at the time but changed his mind after Brown was named as the suspect in the death of Cash, who was snatched from his bed on May 15 and found stabbed to death on the street.Brown has only been charged with kidnapping and burglary in connection with Cash’s abduction while authorities wait for the results of forensic tests.His mother has claimed he is being framed, although the woman who was taking care of Cash and his twin, Carter, identified Brown as the person captured on a baby monitor video creeping onto the bedroom, lifting up the slumbering boy, and leaving with him.Police have not released a motive for the kidnapping and slaying.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Faster than expected inflation ‘is actually a good sign,’ White House official says

    National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti told Yahoo Finance that the recent inflation jump is actually a positive sign

  • Ariana Grande Stuns in Silky Crop Top and Skirt at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

    The newlywed put her abs on display during her first public appearance since her wedding.

  • I’m Holding Space For My Husband’s Wishes, Even Though He’s Not Here

    His wishes and wants get the same amount of space they would have gotten if he were alive. I can hold space for his wishes and make a different choice.

  • Android 12 is hiding a secret high-performance mode that Google never told us about

    At Google’s annual I/O developer conference this month, the search giant unveiled a sweeping design overhaul of its Android mobile operating software, describing Android 12 as “private and secure,” a “deeply personal” mobile OS, and one that also now works better together with other devices. The changes unveiled ahead of the now-available public beta release …

  • The devil made me do it: the bizarre murder trial that inspired The Conjuring

    “The courts have dealt with the existence of God. Now they’re going to have to deal with the existence of the Devil.” That’s what Martin Minella told the New York Times in March, 1983, shortly before he came the first attorney in US history to put forward demonic possession as a murder defence. The trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who fatally stabbed to death his friend Alan Bono with a pocket knife, became a national sensation at a time when pop culture was saturated in the supernatural and the occult (The Exorcist came out in 1973; a national Gallup Poll from 1979 reported that 34 percent of adults believed in the devil). It became known across America as the “Devil made me do it” case, and 40 years later, it has inspired the latest installment of the Conjuring franchise, which arrives in cinemas today. The devil showed up months before the actual murder, in a small town in Connecticut called Brookfield, which at the time had not seen a murder for 193 years. His first pit-stop was not Johnson but an 11-year-old boy called David Glatzer, the younger brother of 19-year-old Johnson’s girlfriend Deborah. In the summer of 1979, David’s family became convinced he was being possessed. One night his mother Judy looked up to see him collapse face down onto his bed as though somebody had pushed him. He told her that he had seen a vision of an old man pointing a warning finger at him and saying, “Beware.” The visions continued: sometimes, according to David, the old man appeared with sunburnt skin and a torn plaid shirt; sometimes he had big, black eyes, a thin face with animal features and jagged teeth, horns and hooves. He spoke in Latin, threatened the family, and vowed to relieve David of his soul. Over the next few months, the family say they watched helplessly as David’s behaviour became strange and erratic. “He would kick, bite, spit, swear – terrible words” Judy told the New York Times. At times he seemed to be struggling against invisible hands tightening around his neck; at others he seemed to be being shaken from head to foot like a rag doll, even though, according to Judy, “he can’t even do a sit-up. He’s too fat” (needless to say, he’s slimmed down in the Hollywood version). His body was sometimes covered in scratches and bruises that nobody could account for; he was prone to random recitation of passages from the Bible or Paradise Lost.

  • Canada's top court to review sentencing for 2017 mosque shooter

    Canada's Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal that challenges a decision by a Quebec court to speed up the parole eligibility for the man convicted of gunning down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017. Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder for the attack, one of Canada's rare mass shootings. In 2019 he was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 40 years behind bars, but a Quebec appeals court in 2020 lowered his parole eligibility to 25 years, describing the original sentence as "cruel and unusual."

  • Beer bottle note among artifacts found in Michigan Central Station by Ford's renovators

    Since acquiring Michigan Central Station, Ford has been hard at work restoring the property to its former glory. One — a beer bottle containing a handwritten note from 1913 — stood out. Ford historians believe it was left intentionally.

  • Everything you need to know about Mercury going into retrograde in Gemini

    Astrologer Colin Bedell shares his insight and perspective of how this retrograde could impact your communication.

  • Former Chester Co. gym coach charged with sexual abuse: Officials

    The Chester County district attorney announced disturbing charges Thursday against a girls gymnastics coach. Officials say 45-year-old Gary Hutt is being charged with 200 counts of sexual abuse of children for possessing and distributing child pornography.

  • Deputies rescue teen from swift-moving Little Cypress Creek

    Constable Mark Herman said the teenage boy fell into the creek along Maxwell Road. It's unclear how long he was trapped before the rescue.