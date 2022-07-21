Appeals Court upholds Beverly man's drunken driving conviction

Jul. 21—BEVERLY — A state Appeals Court panel has upheld the 2019 drunken driving conviction of a Beverly man, even as they noted that a prosecutor may have left jurors with the impression that the state police who testified at the trial were experts.

Warren Dow, 69, was subsequently sentenced to serve 18 months in jail following his conviction, and has since wrapped up his probation in the case, which dates back to a 2017 crash on Route 128 in Danvers.

It was Dow's third offense.

According to a police report and the Appeals Court decision released on Tuesday, Dow, of 8 Radcliff Road, was driving his Toyota RAV 4 southbound on Route 128 in Danvers when he came up on another driver, went around him and then lost control and crashed into a guardrail on the evening of Oct. 30, 2017.

Other drivers testified they then saw him drive away in the badly-damaged SUV, which had lost a tire and was throwing sparks as it traveled onto High Street and eventually to the parking area of the Apple Village apartments in Beverly.

A couple who had followed him as they called 911 said they saw Dow park the vehicle at the woods line, straddling two spaces, then get out and run into the woods.

When police went to his home to question Dow, he told them he'd had a few beers while watching a Patriots game and then fell asleep. They noted the Pats game had been the day before the crash.

The troopers noticed injuries, which they attributed to the airbag being deployed. They also noticed that Dow appeared to be intoxicated, with glassy eyes and slurred speech.

At his trial in 2019, Dow's lawyer argued that what the troopers saw could have been due to the impact of the crash.

The troopers testified about their observations of Dow at trial, which is a routine part of any drunken driving case.

But a prosecutor also questioned the troopers about their training, and they described how they learned about signs of intoxication by observing volunteers.

Story continues

The manner in which that training was described, the court found, could have led jurors to conclude, improperly, that the troopers were experts and then give more weight to their opinions.

Still, even without considering that testimony, the Appeals Court panel found, there was other "overwhelming" evidence that could have convinced jurors Dow was under the influence of alcohol on the night of the crash.

"Even without the improper testimony of the officers and the prosecutor's improper closing argument emphasizing that testimony, we have no serious doubt that the jury would have found the defendant guilty of OUI given the overwhelming evidence of intoxication," the court said in its unpublished decision Tuesday.

While the conviction was Dow's third, his two prior cases date back to 1989 and 2011.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis