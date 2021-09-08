Appeals Court upholds bribery conviction for Cuomo’s former right-hand man Joseph Percoco

A New York appeals court on Wednesday upheld the bribery conviction of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s disgraced right-hand man, Joseph Percoco.

Percoco, who Cuomo once considered “a brother,” was sentenced to six years in prison in 2018 for taking more than $300,000 in cash bribes. Evidence showed he referred to the illegal payouts from a Hudson Valley energy firm, Competitive Power Ventures, and a Syracuse-based developer as “ziti.”

Among other legal challenges, Percoco argued that his wife’s “low-show job” teaching schoolkids for $7,500 a month about energy was not illegal. But the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed that argument, noting that Percoco’s wife was paid by CPV, which bribed the disgraced Albany powerhouse in exchange for favorable treatment from the state.

“(Regardless) of the value Lisa Percoco provided as an educator, she would not have received the job absent the bribery scheme, which obviously could not be carried out lawfully. Her low-show job was a cover for, and in furtherance of, the illegal bribery scheme; any legitimate value she added was, at most, an incidental by-product of the fraud,” Judge Richard Sullivan wrote in the unanimous opinion.

In a separate decision, the court also upheld the conviction of the disgraced ex-gov’s former economic guru, SUNY Poly President Alain Kaloyeros.

Kaloyeros was one of New York’s highest-paid employees before a jury convicted him of rigging bids tied to Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion project.

A judge sentenced him to three and a half years prison for the scheme that steered more than $850 million in economic development projects to two developers who were both major Cuomo donors.