Appeals court upholds New Castle man's 10-year sentence for child solicitation

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man's 10-year sentence for a child solicitation conviction has been upheld by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

William Robert Cook Jr., now 64, was arrested in April 2022 after he was confronted by members of Predator Catchers Muncie after he tried to arrange a sexual encounter with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

A video of that incident, outside a New Castle pizza restaurant, was posted online.

His arrest followed a subsequent investigation by New Castle police detectives.

In March, Cook pleaded guilty to child solicitation, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison. On April 12, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Henry Circuit Court 1 Judge Bob Witham.

In a later appeal — recently rejected by the state appeals court — Cook maintained the length of his sentence was inappropriate "given the nature of his offense and his character."

In his appeal, Cook maintained his offense warranted lesser punishment because it, "while disturbing, did not involve an actual victim and consequently, caused no real harm."

The appeals court noted an earlier ruling that "a perpetrator acts with the same level of culpability whether he is communicating with a young child or with an adult posing as a child."

In the 3-0 ruling, Judge Melissa May wrote that "the fact that Cook with communicating with an adult posing as a child does not make his crime any less egregious because Cook believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl."

The judge also wrote that the New Castle man's "offense is particularly egregious given the sheer number of sexually explicit messages he sent" despite being repeatedly told he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl.

The panel also noted Cook's prior criminal record — including a felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance — and that he was "out on bond facing a sex offense charge" when arrested in the solicitation case.

In August 2018, Cook was charged in Henry Circuit Court 2 with child molesting, a Level 4 felony, over allegations he had fondled a child, then under the age of six, in 2016.

More than five years later, that charge is still pending. According to court records, Cook's defense attorney in September reported the case was not yet "ripe for trial."

Cook is now incarcerated at the New Castle Correctional Facility. According to a state Department of Correction website, he has a projected release date in October 2029.

