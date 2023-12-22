Appeals Court upholds claims of discrimination, job paperwork in Truro police lawsuit

TRURO — A former Truro police officer's claim of gender and sexual orientation discrimination against the town and a former police chief has been upheld by the state Appeals Court. The former police officer's claim about paperwork written about her on-the-job performance was also upheld.

On Dec. 7 the Appeals Court vacated a decision by the Barnstable Superior Court in a case brought by former Truro police Sgt. Carrie DeAngelo against the town and former Police Chief Kyle Takakjian. The case was remanded back to Superior Court.

"In the best interests of my client I have no comment," DeAngelo's attorney Adrienne Beauregard-Rheume said.

Truro Select Board Chairwoman Kristen Reed and Town Manager Darrin Tangeman did not immediately return calls for comment.

Takakjian said "No comment" when reached by the Times.

The town incurred approximately $3,500 for expenses related to the preparation of the initial discrimination case, including attorney’s fees and witness testimony, plus staff time to gather records, according to Finance Director Alex Lessin. The town’s insurer has covered the ongoing costs related to the case, Lessin said.

DeAngelo files lawsuit against Truro in 2018

DeAngelo filed a lawsuit on Sept. 20, 2018, in Barnstable Superior Court. The suit contained three counts. One was a request for declaratory judgment about a report she believed should have been in her personnel file. A declaratory judgment is a binding judgment from a court defining the legal relationship between parties and their rights in a matter before the court. DeAngelo has sought a copy of the report several times.

The two other counts alleged gender and sexual orientation discrimination on the part of the town, Takakjian and patrol officer Craig Bayer.

DeAngelo sought compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees and costs, and “relief the Court deems just and proper,” according to 2018 court documents.

Superior Court dismisses DeAngelo's claims in 2018

Superior Court Judge Thomas J. Perrino dismissed all charges against the town, Takakjian and Bayer in November 2018 after the defendants filed motions for summary judgment. A summary judgment is when a judge dismisses a care without a full trial.

DeAngelo appealed the decision later in 2018. She claimed the lower court erred when it found her claim was made beyond a 300-day statute of limitations and that the court erred in not declaring the report she sought was improperly kept out of her personnel record and that she had a right to review that document.

The report was written after an internal affairs investigation DeAngelo was the subject of in 2016. DeAngelo underwent a two-day training period as part of disciplinary proceedings. When completed, the trainer, John Souza, a former Fall River police chief, wrote two letters to Takakjian. The letters contain Souza's "opinions and concerns," according to the complaint, and indicate that Souza concluded that DeAngelo "did nothing wrong."

The town contends that Souza sent "unsolicited correspondence" that does not belong in DeAngelo's personnel file and that she has no right to see it.

The Appeals Court decision on Dec. 7 allowed the lower court's decision on dismissal of charges against Officer Bayer to stand.

'Souza report' sought

As part of the lawsuit, DeAngelo is seeking a copy of the "Souza report." She contends that it sheds positive light on her actions that came under investigation, that it should have been in her personnel file, and she should have access to it. Furthermore, DeAngelo contends her attempts to get the "Souza report" serve as an anchoring event, which was within 300 days of when she filed her complaint with the court.

She made a public records request to the town for the "Souza report" several times, supported by the Truro Police Employees Federation and the Secretary of the Commonwealth Public Records Division, according to court documents. Those requests were denied by the town.

The Truro Police Employees Federation did not respond to a request for comment.

In DeAngelo's original complaint, she claims she was treated differently and was under more scrutiny than male officers, that her authority was disrespected by those under her command, and that she was subject to behavior that was “demeaning” and “negative,” among other issues.

The defendants, in addition to claims about the "Souza report," claim DeAngelo’s motions for discrimination are time-barred or past a 300-day statute of limitation. They claim she was not discriminated against and was not subject to any different treatment than the other police officers in the department.

Truro police department today

Truro is the smallest town on the Cape, and currently has a roster of 19 full- and part-time personnel, including communications and administrative officials. The department is led by Truro Police Chief Jamie M. Calise.

Bayer is no longer with the department.

Takakjian retired from the police department in 2017.

DeAngelo left the Truro Police Department in October 2016. She cited a loss of income, benefits, reputation, and opportunity in her original complaint. She is employed at another police department on the Cape.

The town may appeal to the Supreme Judicial Court for further judicial review. If the state Supreme Court chooses not to hear the case, it would be remanded back to Barnstable Superior Court, according to Beauregard-Rheume.

Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues impacting Cape residents. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com.

