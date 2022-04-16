Appeals Court upholds conviction in 2009 Rockport gun case

Apr. 16—ROCKPORT — A Rockport man who has called himself a "spy hunter" and "the Leonardo da Vinci of bug sweeps" has lost his appeal of his 2017 conviction on firearms charges.

James Atkinson and his current attorney, Derege Demissie, argued that his conviction for possessing firearms and high-capacity clips without a valid firearms identification card should be vacated on the grounds that the state's gun law is unconstitutional.

He also argued that the suspension of his license to carry, a separate permit, was not a basis to justify the confiscation of his guns.

But in a decision released Tuesday, an Appeals Court panel disagreed, rejecting Atkinson's arguments.

The court also found that some of Atkinson's arguments were not applicable to the case for which he was convicted but rather, arguments he could have made if he had appealed the revocation of his license to carry.

Atkinson was an Air Force veteran and firearms instructor when, in 2009, he was charged with larceny, a case that was later dismissed. But based on the charge, Rockport's police chief revoked Atkinson's license to carry a firearm. Shortly after that, he was asked to turn in the rest of his collection.

When police realized that the bag of guns and ammunition he brought to the police station included ammunition for guns that were not in the bag, they got a search warrant for his then-home on Broadway and seized a number of other firearms and ammunition, as well as a rocket launcher (for which he was not ultimately charged).

He was charged with possessing the guns and high-capacity clips without a firearms identification card, also known as an FID card.

Atkinson was sentenced to two years of probation.

In his appeal, Atkinson argued that he had a valid FID card at the time of his arrest — an argument that was not made during his trial. Instead, his defense at trial was that he'd simply forgotten about the collection of guns in his bedroom closet and a footlocker.

As it turns out, state lawmakers had eliminated that type of permanent FID card in 1998, making Atkinson's FID invalid when he was found to have the guns more than a decade later.

Atkinson also continues to maintain that the fraud charge that led to the revocation of his license to carry was the result of a conspiracy by various entities to discredit him after, he says, he became a whistleblower in a fraudulent EMT recertification scheme.

But the revocation of his license to carry was not the basis for the seizure of guns from his home. Instead, it was the no-longer-valid FID card.

"At the outset, we note that the defendant's appellate brief does not specify the procedural bases for his claims," the justices wrote. "It is unclear whether he challenges rulings at trial, the denial of one of his myriad motions to dismiss, or the denial of any other motion in the underlying case."

The Appeals Court suggested that the avenue for challenging whether the revocation of his license to carry was constitutional would have been an appeal of the police chief's decision in Gloucester District Court back in 2009, and not as part of the appeal in his criminal case.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis