Appeals court upholds conviction in Astoria molestation case

Dec. 21—The Oregon Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction of an Astoria man on charges related to child molestation.

Larry Leach was found guilty in 2019 on four counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct. He was sentenced to 42 years in prison.

Leach worked as a shipwright and befriended the victim's family while working in Astoria. He started sexually abusing the victim when she was 7 years old.

The appeals court upheld the conviction last week.

Clatsop County District Attorney Ron Brown said that he was proud of the victim and the case overall, and that he was glad the conviction was upheld.