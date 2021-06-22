Appeals court upholds conviction in dog death

Jun. 22—SALEM — An Appeals Court panel has upheld the conviction of a New York woman whose 3-year-old French bulldog named Nigil died when he was left in a car while she and her boyfriend spent the day sightseeing in Salem in 2017.

Courtney Casey was sentenced to probation and ordered to take an animal safety class after Salem District Court Judge Emily Karstetter found her guilty of one count of animal cruelty during a 2019 jury-waived trial.

Casey and her boyfriend were visiting Salem one unseasonably warm day in October 2017 and chose to leave the dog in the car because a medical issue made it hard for Nigil to walk long distances.

But hours later, two other tourists returning to the Museum Place garage found Nigil dead in a pool of vomit.

Casey and her attorney, Thomas Hoopes, had argued for Karstetter to find her not guilty on the grounds that a prosecutor hadn't proven exactly when and how Nigil died.

That was the argument on appeal as well.

But the court found that at the point when that motion was made, at the conclusion of the state's case against Casey, there was sufficient evidence for Karstetter to conclude that leaving Nigil, "a sick and (flat faced) dog in a warm car for five hours without water" would have been the sort of thing that could cause harm, injury or suffering.

"The evidence presented at trial was sufficient for the judge as trier of fact to find that the defendant inflicted unnecessary cruelty upon her dog or unnecessarily failed to provide it with drink," the Appeals Court ruled on Monday.

