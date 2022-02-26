Appeals court upholds convictions in murder of Newport man

Feb. 25—The Oregon Court of Appeals has affirmed the convictions of a couple who in September 2016 murdered a Newport man and left his body near the highway east of Astoria.

Adeena Marilyn Copell, now 45, and Christian John Wilkins, now 42, were sentenced in Clatsop County Circuit Court in 2019 for beating to death Howard Vinge, 71.

They killed Vinge in his RV, which they stole along with a luxury sedan, and later dumped his body down an embankment off of U.S. Highway 30. They ditched the RV on U.S. Highway 26.

The couple were arrested in Arizona in October 2016. In 2019, they were sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison for murder, second-degree abuse of a corpse and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Copell had a jury trial, while Wilkins pleaded guilty.

In Copell's appeal, the state Office of Public Defense Services argued that her Miranda rights were violated when she was apprehended near Flagstaff. They also argued there may have been prosecutorial misconduct during closing arguments, a finding that could have led to a mistrial.

Scott McCracken, a Clatsop County deputy district attorney, prosecuted the case with Beau Peterson, now a Circuit Court judge. McCracken said the affirmation is "a big deal to us, because it means we don't have to retry it right now."

The state appeals court affirmed the conviction without issuing an opinion. This, McCracken said, is "just the court saying, 'Everything's fine. We're not going to tell you why, it's just ... everything's fine.'"

McCracken said Copell can petition for review to the Oregon Supreme Court. But the state's highest court is unlikely to take up the case, he said.