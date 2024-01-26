Appeals court upholds Delaware County man's convictions in fatal overdose

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld a Delaware County man's convictions stemming from a local woman's fatal overdose.

A Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury last February found Eaton resident Curtis Blair Atkinson, now 41, guilty of aiding, inducing or causing dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

Atkinson was also found guilty of two conspiracy counts stemming from the dealing of math and narcotics. He was later sentenced to 42 years in prison by Judge Thomas Cannon Jr.

Testimony during his trial indicated Atkinson and his girlfriend, Cynthia Crane, sold a woman the meth and fentanyl that caused her death in November 2020.

The 32-year-old victim, the mother of two children, was found dead in an Eaton home.

In an appeal, Atkinson maintained evidence in the case was insufficient to prove his guilt.

In a 3-0 opinion released Jan. 23, the state appeals court disagreed.

In the ruling, Judge Dana Kenworthy wrote that both the victim in the case and Atkinson "knew the (fentanyl) she bought from Atkinson was especially potent."

The woman had previously "overdosed at least once, possibly twice, on substances she purchased from Atkinson," the judge noted.

The woman's death was determined to be the result of "acute mixed drug intoxication," from ingesting both meth and fentanyl.

Co-defendant Crane, who faces the same charges Atkinson was convicted of, is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 20, also in Circuit Court 5.

Atkinson is incarcerated at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility south of Terre Haute.

According to a state Department of Correction website, he has a projected release date in August 2052.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Court upholds Eaton man's conviction in fatal drug overdose