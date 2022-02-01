Appeals Court upholds finding in teen's gun case

Jan. 31—SALEM — An Appeals Court panel has upheld a delinquency finding against a teenager arrested in Salem on gun charges back in 2019.

The court concluded Salem police had adequate justification to approach the teen after seeing him leave a home known for drug activity, get into a car driven by a known heroin user for 20 to 30 seconds, and then get out, all while wearing a hooded sweatshirt tied tightly around his face.

The teen, identified by a psuedonym in court papers as "Edgar," was spotted on the evening of June 5 leaving a home on Palmer Street that had been the subject of complaints about drug activity.

Police Detective Deni Gaito noticed that the teen's "hoodie" was tied up tightly around his face, despite it being 70 degrees out, then saw him get into the back seat of a car being driven by a person police knew to be a heroin user, then get back out 20 to 30 second later.

Gaito, who was in plainclothes, approached and asked the teenager if they could talk, but did not initially identify himself as a police officer. The teenager pushed Gaito and ran away, according to the court's findings released on Monday.

Gaito and three other officers who were in the area caught up with the teenager, who was arrested after a struggle. During the arrest, the teenager admitted to officers that he was carrying a loaded handgun, a Glock.

He was later found delinquent by reason of possessing a handgun and ammunition without a license, and resisting arrest.

A lawyer for "Edgar" told the court that a Salem Juvenile Court judge should have suppressed both the teenager's statement to police about having a gun and the gun itself as evidence against him. He argued that police had no legal basis to approach the teen in the first place.

The court disagreed, upholding the delinquency finding.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

