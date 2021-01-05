Appeals court upholds hold on Arkansas abortion laws

ANDREW DeMILLO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday kept on hold an Arkansas law banning abortions 18 weeks into a woman's pregnancy and another banning the procedure from being performed because the fetus has Down syndrome.

The 8th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a federal judge's 2019 ruling temporarily blocking Arkansas from enforcing the measures.

“As the district court recognized, the law governing the constitutionality of two of the three statutes at issue -- Act 493 and Act 619 -- though obviously subject to change in the future, is well established in this Circuit today," the three-judge panel said in Tuesday's ruling.

U.S. District Court Judge Kristine Baker in 2019 ruled that both measures unconstitutionally restrict abortion before a fetus is viable, or able to survive outside the womb.

“This ruling is a victory for all Arkansans and a decisive repudiation of Arkansas politicians’ ongoing crusade to deny people the right to make their own medical decisions and force them to continue pregnancies against their will," Holly Dickson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, said in a statement. The ACLU and Planned Parenthood challenged the laws.

The appeals court dismissed part of the case challenging Baker's decision blocking a requirement that doctors performing abortions be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology. Little Rock Family Planning Services, the state's only surgical abortion clinic, has said that part of the appeal was moot because it has since hired a board-certified OB-GYN. The appeals court directed Baker to lift her order blocking the law's enforcement.

Attorneys for the clinic previously said the law would likely force the clinic's closure.

The ruling comes less than a week before the start of Arkansas' next legislative session, where lawmakers are expected to take up new abortion bans in response to the U.S. Supreme Court shifting further to the right under President Donald Trump. One lawmaker has filed a measure that would ban nearly all abortions in the state.

  • Iran issues Interpol arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing as tensions rise

    Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June

  • Wisconsin Gov. Activates National Guard ahead of Charging Decision in Kenosha Police Shooting

    Wisconsin governor Tony Evers mobilized the National Guard on Monday to provide support to law enforcement in Kenosha, ahead of an expected decision on whether to press charges a police shooting.A Kenosha officer shot Jacob Blake, an African American man, in August while responding to a domestic violence call. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Blake for suspected third-degree sexual assault. A white officer shot Blake several times during the attempted arrest, and Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.Video of Blake's shooting quickly went viral and was followed by a week of riots in Kenosha, during which rioters destroyed dozens of businesses in the city. The riots came in the wake of widespread civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd, an African American resident of Minneapolis.The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office is expected to announce a decision on whether to charge the officer who shot Blake sometime within last two weeks of January. Governor Evers ordered the National Guard to provide 500 service members to assist Kenosha law enforcement ahead of the district attorney's decision."We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” Evers told reporters on Monday. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”Kenosha mayor John Antaramian and police chief Daniel Miskinis said in a joint statement that the city was preparing for possible unrest."Mayor Antaramian has been informed that the decision is likely to be announced within the first two weeks of January and is working with Chief Miskinis and other partners to protect peaceful demonstration and to guard against unlawful activity," the two said. "Our responsibility to public safety is paramount, and we are preparing for a number of possible public demonstration and safety efforts."

  • Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said on Tuesday, in one of the country's highest profile corruption cases. Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan ($276.72 million) from 2008 to 2018, when he was also a senior banking regulator, according to the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin. Lai, who was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2018, was also convicted on a charge of bigamy.

  • Trump administration reportedly passes over career prosecutor to replace Atlanta U.S. attorney who abruptly resigned

    After the U.S. attorney in Atlanta abruptly resigned, the Trump administration has reportedly bypassed a top career prosecutor to name his acting replacement.U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak resigned on Monday even though he was previously expected to stay in his position until Inauguration Day, Talking Points Memo previously reported. Now, the Trump administration "is bypassing his first assistant, a career prosecutor, to name a new acting leader from outside the office," Talking Points Memo reported on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, which noted that normally, the number two official "would take the place of a U.S. attorney upon his departure."Instead, Bobby Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, will reportedly serve as the new acting U.S. attorney in Atlanta. It wasn't clear why Pak departed earlier than expected, but Talking Points Memo reports he cited "unforeseen circumstances" in an internal memo.The news of Pak's early departure came after The Washington Post reported on a leaked phone call in which President Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state to "find" him enough votes to reverse his loss in the state. On the recording, Trump also accused Pak of being a "never Trumper," according to The Associated Press. In a statement Monday, Pak said serving in the position "has been the greatest honor of my professional career."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter won't attend Biden's inauguration

    Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It marks the first time the couple, 96 and 93, will have missed the ceremonies since Carter was sworn in as the 39th president in 1977. A spokeswoman at The Carter Center in Atlanta said the Carters have sent Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their “best wishes” and “look forward to a successful administration.”

  • Georgia's runoff shows how a new 'Southern Strategy' could reconstruct America

    When people who have been lied to and pitted against one another unite to organize and vote together, they can reclaim the levers of power.

  • Prosecutors clear white police officer over Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha

    Prosecutors on Tuesday cleared a white police officer in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, an incident that touched off deadly street protests and inflamed racial tensions in the United States. The decision by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley not to charge police officer Rusten Sheskey with any crime could incite more demonstrations, which have frequently broken out in the United States in recent years after police have been cleared of wrongdoing in shootings of African Americans.

  • Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday

    With just over two weeks left in President Trump's presidency, the White House is still putting out his daily schedule, but the schedules keep "sounding weirder and weirder," CNN's Kevin Liptak observed Sunday night. He was specifically pointing to the guidance for how Trump will spend Monday, before he heads to Georgia to campaign for the Republican incumbents in twin Senate special elections on Tuesday. "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening," the White House said late Sunday. "He will make many calls and have many meetings."> This is a new addition to the President's daily schedule> > "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. " pic.twitter.com/mv2XihwKIN> > -- Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 4, 2021There's a clear didn't-read-the-book-report vibe to Trump's official schedule, but we also know, thanks to Georgia's secretary of state and Trump's Twitter feed, that what Trump is working on and calling people about these days is his doomed effort to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. The man who defeated him, President-elect Joe Biden, is also traveling to Georgia to campaign, his office said Sunday. Biden may have meetings and phone calls planned for Monday as well, but that didn't make his schedule. > Here's Biden's schedule guidance for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ldJ7SJznyP> > -- Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit

  • Saudi Arabia calls to tackle Iran threat at summit

    The meeting between several leaders of Gulf states on Tuesday (January 5) is seen as an important signal in the hope to bury a conflict between major U.S. allies in the Middle East two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Leaders of the Gulf countries signed a document, although the contents were not immediately released. Ahead of the gathering, Kuwait had announced that Saudi Arabia, which along with allies boycotted Doha in mid-2017, would reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar. A senior U.S. official said the deal would be signed in the presence of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. The opening session of the summit was held in a mirrored building reflecting the desert landscape. The apparent breakthrough in the Gulf row is the latest in a series of Middle East deals sought by Washington to close ranks against Iran, following agreements between Israel and Arab states. It also suggests Saudi Arabia wants to put the feud with Qatar behind it before Biden takes office.

  • The Earth is spinning faster now than at any time in the past half century

    If 2020 felt like a drag, you may be surprised to discover it actually went faster than you thought ... and this year is set to be even speedier. The Earth has been spinning unusually quickly lately, and July 19 saw the shortest day since records began, with the planet completing its rotation in 1.4602 milliseconds less than the usual 86,400 seconds. The previous shortest day in 2005 was beaten 28 times last year, and 2021 is on track to be the most nippy year ever, with the average day passing 0.5 milliseconds faster than usual. The changes to the length of a standard day were only discovered after highly accurate atomic clocks were developed in the 1960s and compared to fixed stars in the sky. In recent decades, Earth's average rotational speed has consistently decreased and timekeepers have been forced to add 27 leap seconds to atomic time since the 1970s to keep clocks in sync with the slowing planet. The last one was added on New Year’s Eve 2016, when clocks around the world paused for a second to allow the Earth’s rotation to catch up. Then, BT's speaking clock added a second's pause before its third pip while Radio 4 inserted an extra pip to its 1am bulletin.

  • U.S. can break free of its dependence on China by rebuilding Puerto Rico’s pharmaceutical industry | Opinion

    The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the precarious state of U.S. pharmaceutical supply chains. Americans have finally begun to realize how much we rely on China — an increasingly hostile geopolitical competitor — for the essential medicines necessary to save lives. It is crucial that we fix this dangerous dependence.

  • 3 nabbed at Johannesburg airport with gold in carry-on bags

    South African police are investigating a possible international gold smuggling syndicate after three suspects were arrested at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg with gold bars weighing 73.5 kilograms (162 pounds) in their carry-on luggage. The gold bullion, worth an estimated $4.1 million, looked suspicious when the three put their bags through a security check, according to the police. “Upon questioning of the suspects and further inspection of their hand luggage, officials discovered the gold bars and some foreign currency,” said police spokeswoman Col. Athlenda Mathe.

  • Kelly Loeffler says she will object to Biden's win with GOP colleagues. David Perdue can only watch.

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) announced Monday night that she will join about a dozen of her Senate Republican colleagues and object to President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Loeffler had been noncommittal on whether she would join the symbolic, dead-end effort to challenge Biden's victory, and she tweeted her announcement shortly before President Trump arrived in "North Georgia in a push to drive up rural white support ahead of Tuesday’s high-stakes runoff," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.Loeffler and David Perdue (R-Ga.), whose Senate term officially ended Sunday, are both on the ballot Tuesday, and if either of them wins, Republicans will keep control of the Senate. Perdue won't be able to participate in Wednesday's ceremonial electoral vote count because he is not currently a sitting senator, but he encouraged his colleagues Monday night to object to Biden's win. One way to read Loeffler's last-minute announcement, the Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein said, is "as a sign Republicans believe they're in trouble tomorrow and are desperate to turn out rural white supporters who haven't warmed to the two GOP incumbents yet."Loeffler's Democratic challenger, Rafael Warnock, responded to her "disappointing" statement by saying "Georgians need a senator, not a sycophant." On Sunday, Warnock said "Loeffler has a responsibility to speak out against the unsubstantiated claims of fraud, to defend Georgia's elections, and to put Georgia ahead of herself. She has not and never will."The push to object to Biden's victory has drawn about 140 House Republicans but has caused a schism in the Senate GOP caucus. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) announced Monday night that he will not join the effort, lamenting that the futile and inappropriate campaign "has become the exclusive litmus test for whether or not a member of Congress stands with President Trump." Cramer counted himself among the most "fervent, consistent, longstanding" supporters of Trump, but said he does not "have the authority to overturn the will of other states on behalf of North Dakota, nor do other members have the ability to overturn the will of my state."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • TikTok User Sparks Outrage After Telling Men Who Can’t Get Women in America to ‘Go to Asia’

    A TikTok user who goes by the username @citizenattorney1 is currently under fire after advising men who can’t find a wife in America to go to Asia. The unidentified man, who appears to be no longer active on TikTok, described Asian women in America as “not cool” and “not nice.”

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Congresswoman wears hanbok at swearing-in ceremony, honors Korean immigrant mom

    "I wanted to honor my mother. ... I knew that she'd be watching, and so I wanted her to see me wearing that, to honor my history and to honor her," Rep. Marilyn Strickland said.

  • Iran claims South Korea holding £5bn of its money 'hostage' after tanker seizure

    The Iranian government has accused South Korea of holding more than £5 billion of its money “hostage” in its banks, a day after its revolutionary guards stormed and captured a Korean tanker in the Persian Gulf. The tanker, the MT Hankuk Chemi, was seized yesterday and escorted to an Iranian port under the pretext that it was causing pollution in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian officials. But the ship’s owners have denied this and revealed the tanker was boarded by armed marines from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), suggesting that Tehran intends to use it as leverage in a dispute with Seoul over frozen Iranian assets. Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Islamic regime, denied accusations of “hostage diplomacy” over the capture of the ship, which was carrying a cargo 7,200 tonnes of ethanol from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates when it was intercepted by IRGC speedboats and a helicopter off the coast of Oman. “We've become used to such allegations ... but if there is any hostage-taking, it is Korea's government that is holding $7 billion (£5.15 billion) which belongs to us hostage on baseless grounds,” Mr Rabiei told reporters at a news conference streamed online. Tehran has previously accused South Korea of being a “lackey” of the United States and demanded it release the money which it says it is owed from oil sales made before the Trump administration tightened sanctions on the Islamic republic. The head of Iran's central bank has argued that it needs the money to purchase coronavirus vaccines, and should be exempt from sanctions.

  • Police: Proud Boys leader arrested in burning of Black Lives Matter banner

    Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys organization, was arrested on Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C., on a warrant charging him with burning a stolen Black Lives Manner banner, a police spokesman said.The banner was taken from the Asbury United Methodist Church, a historic Black church, during a rally on Dec. 12, and Tarrio later told The Washington Post he was part of the burning. Tarrio, who lives in Miami, was charged with one misdemeanor count of destruction of property, D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said. Tarrio has also been charged with two counts of possession of high capacity ammunition feeding devices; the items were found during his arrest.During his earlier interview with the Post, Tarrio denied knowing that the Asbury United Methodist Church was a predominantly Black church, claiming, "The sign was taken down because of what it represents." The U.S. attorney's office in D.C. will determine whether the burning is a hate crime, Sternbeck said.The Proud Boys are planning a rally in D.C. on Wednesday to show their support for President Trump's attempts to overturn the election results. On Dec. 12, members of the group, which has ties to white nationalism, and other alt-right organizations marched through downtown D.C. It was a violent evening, police said, with four churches vandalized. There was also a stabbing at a bar that has become a gathering spot for the Proud Boys.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • White House denies Trump planning Scotland trip after Sturgeon tells him he’s not allowed to visit because of Covid

    Country’s first minister warned that playing golf was not ‘essential purpose’ in lockdown

  • 'Mermaid' lounges in trash on Bali's beach

    Images shared with Reuters showed the mermaid wearing sea blue colored costume laying on discarded bottles as a construction equipment helping with clean up efforts drive past at Bali's Kuta Beach. Dwi Duarsa, who works with Kuta Beach Management Unit told Reuters that the person in costume was posing for a drone photography, and then later joined the volunteers with their mission. Badung City Environmental and Sanitisation office told local media on Sunday (January 3) that the trash washed ashore on Seminyak, Legian and Kuta beaches since Wednesday (December 30). At least 80 tonnes of waste were removed by the weekend..