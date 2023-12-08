Appeals court upholds key portions of Trump gag order in 2020 election case

Washington — A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated key aspects of a gag order limiting what former President Donald Trump can say in the case involving his alleged attempts to thwart the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election

The three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the order from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to the extent that it prohibits the former president from making public statements about potential witnesses in the case "concerning their potential participation in the investigation or in this criminal proceeding." He is also barred from commenting about lawyers in the case other than the special counsel, members of court staff and lawyers' staff, and their family members.

Trump can, however, make statements criticizing the Biden administration, the Justice Department and special counsel Jack Smith. He can also continue claiming that the prosecution is politically motivated and that he is innocent of the four charges against him.

"We do not allow such an order lightly," U.S. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Millet wrote in an opinion for the court. "Mr. Trump is a former president and current candidate for the presidency, and there is a strong public interest in what he has to say. But Mr. Trump is also an indicted criminal defendant, and he must stand trial in a courtroom under the same procedures that govern all other criminal defendants. That is what the rule of law means."

This is a developing story and will be updated

