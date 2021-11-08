Appeals court upholds life sentences for 2019 chase, shooting at officers

Nov. 8—A state appeals court has upheld the life prison sentences handed down to a Campbell man who pleaded guilty to leading law enforcement in a high speed chase before shooting at officers in November 2019.

But after the trial before 196th District Court began in December 2020, Dayton Blane Green chose to enter open pleas of guilty to three separate charges. An open plea means no plea bargain agreement has been arranged in the case and that Green was subject to the full range of punishment.

Green was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and on one count evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

After the plea, the prosecution immediately moved to the sentencing phase, after which Judge Andrew Bench sentenced Green to the maximum punishments in all three counts. Green was sentenced to life in prison on both of the aggravated assault charges and 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division on the evading charge. All three sentences were set to run concurrently.

Green filed an appeal with the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas, which returned a decision on Oct. 26.

In two issues, appellant argues that the trial court's sentence determination was erroneous because the court considered evidence that was not presented in court," said Justice Dennise Garcia in issuing the court's ruling. "Finding no reversible error, we affirm the trial court's judgments."

"We were confident that the Court of Appeals would not overturn the convictions and are very grateful that Judge Bench assessed the maximum punishment allowed for these extremely serious offenses," said District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr.

According to a report from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, a deputy observed a vehicle disregard two stop signs while traveling a high rate of speed on North Street in Campbell at approximately 10:40 p.m. Nov. 16, 2019 which resulted in a high speed pursuit into Commerce at the intersection of Live Oak and State Highway 24.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and Green was said to have fled north towards Commerce with speeds exceeding 100 mph. As the pursuit entered into Commerce, troopers with the Department of Public Safety were able to successfully deploy spike strips which failed to stop Green. Green was alleged to have fired three shots at a deputy and a DPS Trooper. Neither the deputy nor any assisting Department of Public Safety Troopers were injured.

The aggravated assault against a public servant charges were first degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. The evading arrest charge carried a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison upon conviction.

Jail records indicate Green had previously been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and burglary of a habitation.

"The Defendant will have to serve at least 30 years in the penitentiary before he will be eligible for parole consideration," Walker said.