Appeals court upholds Muncie man's murder conviction

MUNCIE, Ind. — More than three years after he fatally stabbed another Muncie man as they fought on a southside street, a bid by Brady Allen Turner to overturn his murder conviction has been rejected by a state appeals court.

A Delaware Circuit Court 4 jury in April 2021 found Turner, now 28, guilty of murder in the September 2018 slaying of Chris Eugene Burgess Jr., 27, also of Muncie.

Testimony indicated the victim suffered a fatal stab wound in the throat as he fought with Turner on East 15th Street.

Turner maintained he had acted in self defense, saying Burgess had earlier threatened him and fired a gun at him.

"I'm here today to tell you I will maintain my innocence until the day I die," Turner told Delaware Circuit Court 4 Judge John Feick, who sentenced him to 60 years in prison.

At the time of the 2018 slaying, Turner was on parole in Madison County.

In response to Turner's appeal, the Indiana Court of Appeals on Friday ruled a decision by Judge Feick that "evidence of Turner's parole status was relevant to his self-defense claim" had been incorrect.

However, the three-judge panel also ruled the mistake was "harmless" given the "overwhelming evidence disproving Turner’s self-defense claim."

The appeals court also rejected Turner's contention Feick should have granted his request to transport a potential witness, then incarcerated in Ohio, to testify at the trial.

The judges ruled that granting that motion, filed while the trial was underway, could have resulted in "an indefinite delay."

They also noted Feick had allowed a deposition from that witness to be read to jurors.

Turner, incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, has a projected release date in November 2063, when he would be 70.

