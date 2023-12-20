Appeals court upholds Muncie woman's Jay County meth conviction

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Muncie woman's meth-related conviction has been upheld by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

A Jay Circuit Court jury in May found 48-year-old Cheryl L. Johnson, formerly of Redkey, guilty of possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a narcotic drug,

The most serious of those charges, possession of meth, was a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Judge Brian Hutchison later imposed a four-year sentence, but with all but 18 months suspended to home detention and probation.

Johnson was found not guilty of dealing in meth, a Level 2 felony with a maximum 30-year sentence.

In an appeal, the Muncie woman maintained the evidence had been insufficient to support her conviction for possession of meth.

The charges against her stemmed from reports of numerous people making brief visits to the parking lot of a Redkey apartment complex, leading to suspicions of drug activity.

A search warrant served at an apartment there resulted in seizure of more than 18 grams of meth, pills of a narcotic medication and drug paraphernalia including hundreds of syringes.

Investigators said Johnson and co-defendants had stayed in the apartment.

After her arrest, Johnson reportedly told officers it "wouldn't surprise her" to learn drugs had been dealt out of one of the apartment's windows.

In a recent ruling, the state appeals court noted the 18.79 grams of meth had been found in a bedroom, shared by Johnson and others, "intermingled with items belonging to Johnson."

"Johnson's challenge to the sufficiency of the evidence to sustain her conviction amounts to nothing more than an invitation to reweigh the evidence, which we will not do," Judge Cale Bradford wrote in the 3-0 decision to reject her appeal.

