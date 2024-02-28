Appeals court upholds Richmond man's firearm, meth and intimidation convictions

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a Richmond man's most recent convictions, including those for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of meth and intimidation.

A Wayne Superior Court 2 jury last June found Charles D. Cross, now 41, guilty of those crimes and possession of a controlled substance. He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Gregory Horn.

According to court documents, officers in March 2023 found Cross — the target of warrants issued in other cases — in a house in the 600 block of South 13th Street.

At the time of Cross' apprehension, an officer said he found a loaded .22-caliber handgun in the front pocket of a hooded sweatshirt he was wearing.

Investigators said Cross was also carrying bags containing 1.4 grams of meth and five tablets of buprenorphine hydrochloride, a narcotic pain medication, at the time.

He also was charged with threatening an officer after being delivered to the Wayne County jail.

The Richmond man is prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of his record, which includes convictions for conspiracy to commit robbery, counterfeiting, forgery, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement, and carrying a handgun without a license.

In an appeal of his most recent convictions, Cross maintained evidence was presented during his trial that had been seized in violation of his constitutional rights and that there was also insufficient evidence to support his intimidation conviction.

In a 3-0 ruling issued this week, the Indiana Court of Appeals disagreed with those claims.

The judges found police had authority to enter the 13th Street home where Cross was arrested, in part because he was the target of arrest warrants.

They also noted Cross had failed to object to admission of the evidence during his trial.

Cross, incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, has a projected release date in December 2041, according to a state Department of Corrections website.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Court upholds Richmond man's gun, meth and intimidation convictions