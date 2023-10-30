Appeals court upholds Robert Hearing's life sentence for rape of a child

ZANESVILLE − The Fifth District Court of Appeals upheld the life sentence of a Zanesville man who was convicted during a trial last year of raping a young child.

Robert Hearing was convicted after a one-day bench trial in March 2022 of one count of rape for digitally penetrating the child, a first-degree felony; one count of gross sexual imposition for having sexual contact with the child, a third-degree felony; and eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor for taking and sending graphic photos of the child, a second-degree felony.

Four witnesses testified in the case, including a Muskingum County Sheriff's Office detective, a Nationwide Children's Hospital doctor, a sheriff's deputy and adult member of the victim's household.

Detective Brady Hittle testified that Hearing admitted to taking numerous sexually explicit photos of and touching the child, but not rape during two interviews conducted after the incident.

The deputy said that video found on a home camera partially showed Hearing taking photos of the naked child.

The Nationwide pediatrician testified that the way that the child was touched included penetration. The Muskingum County Prosecutor's office said that was crucial to proving the a rape charge instead of the lesser gross sexual imposition charge.

Additionally, the house member was able to identify the defendant and the victim.

In April 2022 Hearing was sentenced to life in prison plus 27 years, without the possibility for parole.

The three-judge panel from Fifth District Court of Appeals, consisting of Judge Scott Gwinn, Judge John Wise and Judge Patricia Delaney, upheld the guilty verdicts, establishing that where and how Hearing admitted to touching the victim was enough evidence to find beyond a reasonable doubt that Hearing committed the crime of rape.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Appeals court upholds Robert Hearing's life sentence for raping child