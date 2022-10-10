Appeals court upholds sentence in fatal bus crash

Oct. 10—The state Superior Court upheld the sentence of a New York man who crashed a commercial bus while high on cocaine, killing one woman and injuring several other passengers.

Charles Dixon, 54, pleaded guilty in December 2020 to homicide by motor vehicle while driving under the influence and two other offenses for causing the Oct. 14, 2018, crash on Interstate 380 in Covington Twp. that killed Rebecca Blanco of California.

Police said Dixon was impaired when he lost control of the bus and struck a grove of trees. Blanco texted the Lackawanna County 911 center shortly before the crash, alerting dispatchers Dixon was driving erratically. State police were dispatched, but the bus crashed before it could be located.

Lackawanna County Judge Michael Barrasse initially sentenced Dixon in March 2021 to nine years and nine months to 20 1/2 years in prison. He later granted a motion to reduce the sentence to 9 1/2 years to 20 years in prison.

Dixon appealed, arguing the sentence, which was in the aggravated range of sentencing guidelines, was excessive given his background, remorse and likelihood that he would not reoffend.

A three-judge panel of the Superior Court rejected the argument, finding that Barrasse did not abuse his discretion given the seriousness of Dixon's conduct.

"The trial court made clear that it based the aggravated range sentences it imposed on the fact that appellant did not merely drive a vehicle while impaired; rather the vehicle that he chose to drive while impaired was a bus carrying 12 passengers for whom he was responsible for safely transporting," the court said.

