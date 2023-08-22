Appeals court upholds sentence in rape case

Aug. 22—The 11th District Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentence of Louis K. Miller on rape and gross sexual imposition charges.

Miller was convicted after a jury trial on two counts of rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Miller is accused of raping two minors between 2016 and 2018, according to the appeals court decision.

Miller's counsel raised two issues in the appeal.

In the first, the appeal argued that the trial court improperly overruled objections to leading questions asked of the victims in this case.

According to the court opinion, trial courts have the discretion to decide whether or not to allow leading questions, especially in cases that involve child sex-abuse victims. It states the court found leading questions were necessary due to the victims' limitations, according to the opinion.

The second assignment of error claims the convictions are against the weight of evidence.

The 11th District found that the victims testified in their defense, so the court could not find that the trial court clearly lost their way, the standard for overturning a conviction.

Miller will be eligible for parole in July 2052.