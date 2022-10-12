Appeals court upholds sentence of Scranton child rapist

Oct. 11—A Lackawanna County judge did not abuse his discretion when he sentenced a Scranton man who pleaded guilty to raping a 7-year-old girl to up to 40 years in state prison, a state appellate court ruled.

Alfred Soulia, 24, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to rape of a child for sexually assaulting the girl in September 2020.

In an interview with investigators, Soulia admitted he raped the girl and made her perform a sex act on him.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual abuse.

Calling the crime "extremely disturbing," Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola sentenced Soulia in August 2021 to 20 to 40 years in prison, which far exceeded the standard minimum sentencing guideline of eight to 20 years in prison.

In his appeal, Soulia argued Jarbola based the sentence on the fact the victim was a child, which was an element of the crime and was already taken into consideration in the sentencing guidelines.

A three-judge panel of the Superior Court rejected the argument, finding that Jarbola's reference to the heinousness of the act was not a duplicative consideration of an element of the offense.

"The offense of rape of a child requires proof that the victim was under the age of 13, not that the victim was as young as seven," the court said. "The heinousness of appellant's acts was thus greater than that inherent in the crime of rape of a child and was a proper ground for imposing a sentence at the high end of the guidelines standard range."

