Appeals court upholds sentence of Scranton man for deadly arson-for-hire case

Jul. 30—The state Superior Court upheld the sentence of a Scranton man for his role in an arson-for-hire scheme that resulted in the death of the man who set the blaze.

Chad Kenowski, 54, was sentenced in June 2022 to 11 to 22 years in state prison for his guilty plea to third-degree murder as an accomplice and arson with intent to collect insurance in connection with the June 25, 2018, death of Brett Sweeting Jr., 26, of Scranton.

Prosecutors said Kenowski, also known as Chad Clark, hired Sweeting to burn down his 52 Roosevelt St. home in Scranton so Kenowski could collect insurance. The scheme went awry when fumes from gasoline Sweeting poured throughout the home ignited, causing an explosion that killed him.

Kenowski appealed the sentence, arguing that Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola based it on information in a presentence investigation that did not adequately address mitigating factors, including Kenowski's education, work and military history and other accomplishments.

The Superior Court rejected the argument, noting Jarbola also reviewed a sentencing memorandum Kenowski's attorney authored that provided extensive detail on those issues. Jarbola also read several letters from people who attested to Kenowski's character.

"The trial court discerned and expressly acknowledged that the incident at issue was an aberration from Clark's life. ... However, the court pointed out that someone lost his life because of Clark's conduct, and that fact also had to be considered in sentencing Clark," the court said.

The victim's father, Brett Sweeting Sr., 57, was also charged in connection with the case. Prosecutors said he acted as a lookout and fled the scene without trying to save his son after the home exploded. The senior Sweeting pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced in July 2022 to 2 1/2 to five years in state prison.

