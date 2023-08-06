Appeals Court upholds Treadwell's murder conviction

Aug. 6—ANDERSON — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and 75-year sentence of Joshua Treadwell.

Treadwell was convicted by a Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury on charges of murder and a firearm enhancement in the October 2020 shooting death of Arneshia Fuller.

Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Treadwell to 75 years in prison. The state's case was presented by Deputy Prosecutors Dan Kopp and Justine Szostak.

In his appeal, Treadwell's lawyer David Stone IV challenged the testimony of Anderson Police Department detective Norman Rayford that several witnesses lied during the start of the investigation.

The court noted the testimony during trial was not objected to by Treadwell's defense attorney.

Each of those witnesses during the trial admitted they lied at first for various reasons.

Treadwell's appeal stated the state didn't present enough evidence to negate his claim of self-defense.

"At trial, Treadwell testified that he was in fear of his life because Fuller had a gun and was about to shoot him," the court document reads. "To refute this contention, the State presented witness testimony that Fuller did not have a gun during the confrontation and had even said as much to Treadwell."

He also contended his 75-year sentence was inappropriate because he only shot Fuller once while under emotional strain as a result of the argument.

"Treadwell's actions of bringing a gun to a fistfight drastically escalated the situation," the court document states, "which until that point had been mostly verbal."

Treadwell said at the time of his arrest that he shot Fuller in self-defense after she pulled a gun on him during an argument in the 1400 block of Forkner Street.

During the trial, jurors heard a recorded call made from the Madison County Jail that conflicted with Treadwell's prior testimony.

In the recorded message played to the jury, Treadwell told a friend a different story.

He said Fuller pulled a handgun, and while the two wrestled for control of the weapon, it went off, shooting Fuller in the chest.

Witnesses said they only heard one shot the night Fuller was killed and that she was not in possession of a handgun at the time.

Treadwell and his girlfriend, Brooklyn Parnell, testified that there were several shots fired when Fuller was shot that evening.

According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives determined the shooting was the result of an argument involving Treadwell, Parnell and Fuller that took place two or three months earlier.

A witness told police she was at her residence on Forkner Street when both Fuller and Treadwell arrived.

The woman said Fuller got out of her car and got into an argument with Treadwell.

Treadwell pointed a gun at Fuller and shot her in the chest, the witness said, and then he got back into a car with Parnell and left.

