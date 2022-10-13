Appeals court upholds Wallace sentence

Oct. 13—The U.S. Court of Appeals Sixth Circuit issued its ruling Wednesday in the appeal of Pulaski Constable Michael "Wally" Wallace, upholding the jury's conviction of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine).

Wallace was convicted last year and sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

The opinion delivered by Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Sutton begins: "Michael Wallace, a former Kentucky constable, lied on warrant applications, threatened suspects, kept distribution levels of methamphetamine in his house, and planted drug evidence to facilitate a pattern of false arrests."

