Appeals court vacates all but one conviction for petition co-defendant Blythe

The Indiana Court of Appeals has reversed all but one forgery conviction for a defendant in the ballot fraud case that toppled former chairman of the St. Joseph County Democratic Party Owen “Butch” Morgan.

In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, the court vacated nine of 10 convictions a jury handed down for Dustin Blythe, a former employee of the county's Voter Registration Office.

The jury in April 2013 found Blythe guilty of nine Class C felony forgery counts and one D felony count of falsely making a petition.

An investigation by The Tribune and Howey Politics Indiana in 2011 confirmed that Morgan and three Voter Registration Office workers had forged names on petitions to place Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton on the 2008 primary ballot in St Joseph County. The story led to charges against Morgan and Blythe, as well as Pam Brunette and Bev Shelton.

A three-judge panel determined Blythe's 10 convictions were part of one criminal act, meaning the panel ordered that only one Class C forgery conviction will stand.

"He just had nine felony counts vacated from his record so he's happy about that," Blythe's defense attorney, Jeff Kimmell, said.

St. Joseph Superior Court Judge John Marnocha previously denied Blythe's request to dismiss all but one count.

"The evidence reveals that the falsified signatures were placed on the ballot petitions during a relatively short period of time in St. Joseph County and the placement of the falsified signatures was performed for a single purpose," the decision reads.

Marnocha in June 2013 sentenced Blythe to four years in prison for each of the nine Class C felonies, and 18 months for the Class D felony.

The judge suspended the sentences, and ordered Blythe to serve the sentences at the same time.

As a condition of probation, Marnocha ordered Blythe to serve one year in the DuComb Center, a community corrections program.

Blythe has completed his year in DuComb, but Kimmell said Marnocha could reduce the remaining probation when he resentences the South Bend man.

The appeals court remanded the case back to Marnocha for resentencing on the one remaining Class C felony.A court date has not yet been set.

Morgan served one year in prison for his four convictions related to the forgery.

He remains on probation.

