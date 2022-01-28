Appeals court weighs possible Inman retrial

Jan. 28—CINCINNATI, Ohio — Three judges for the U.S. Court of Appeals' Sixth Circuit will decide whether a former Michigan state representative for Grand Traverse County can be retried on federal corruption charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris O'Connor told Judges Alice M. Batchelder, John K. Bush and Helene N. White during brief oral arguments Thursday that the government should be able to retry Larry Inman on two of three charges he faced in a December 2019 trial.

The charges of soliciting a bribe and attempted extortion both stem from allegations he tried to solicit campaign contributions in exchange for voting against the 2018 repeal of the state's prevailing wage law.

A jury couldn't reach a verdict on those two, and acquitted Inman of the third charge accusing him of lying to FBI investigators when they asked him about the alleged scheme and texts he sent at the center of it, as previously reported.

Robert Jonker, the U.S. District Court judge for Michigan's Western District who presided over the trial, ruled in April 2021 that the verdict essentially barred retrying Inman on the other two charges because of the double jeopardy and First Amendment issues a new trial would raise.

Christopher Cooke, Inman's attorney, agreed and said the government can't retry Inman without getting into issues that were already settled when jurors acquitted him of lying to the FBI. Specifically, Inman told the agent that he hadn't contacted Lisa Canada of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwright, hadn't asked her for a campaign contribution and wasn't involved in trying to sell his vote, among other things he denied.

"I don't think that you can look behind the jury verdict and try to reason out why they did what they did, I think we have to look at what the jury ruled in its verdict of not guilty, and look at what the government said my client lied about," Cooke said.

Inman told the FBI agent he hadn't contacted Canada or asked for campaign money prior to being shown messages he sent her. In them, he said he and other lawmakers needed more money in light of the pressure they were liable to face over the vote, including possibly losing committee assignments over a "no" vote.

Once shown the texts, Inman maintained he didn't recall sending them, Cooke said.

Inman said an opioid painkiller addiction, for which he later sought treatment, coupled with alcohol abuse clouded his memory, a defense he raised often at trial, as previously reported.

O'Connor argued the jury could have acquitted Inman because they believed he didn't recall sending the texts. That could mean that while Inman's denials to the FBI agent about the texts wasn't true, they also weren't deliberate lies — a key element to the charge of which the jury cleared Inman.

Another jury could determine there's enough evidence to convict Inman of trying to sell his vote based on other evidence, O'Connor said. He argued that other acts could be seen as corrupt, including Inman's claim that he had to vote to repeal prevailing wages law to give cover to another Republican lawmaker's "no" vote, despite statements from the lawmaker and former speaker of the House that this wasn't true.

"If there's one possible rational explanation, and that certainly is one, of why a jury would acquit on count three, the government is entitled to retrial on counts one and two," he said.

Cooke pointed to the consistency of Inman's statements to the FBI across two interviews and at trial, and argued the jury concluded he was telling the truth when he denied being involved in any illegal vote-selling. But the judges questioned whether the jury thought so, with one noting the difference between being truthful and not intentionally making a false statement.

O'Connor also said Jonker erred when the judge ruled a "plus factor" is needed to prove the charges of soliciting a bribe and attempted extortion. While Jonker wrote that the "plus factor" vanished when the jury acquitted Inman of lying to the FBI, O'Connor argued that factor should never have been applied in the first place.

Cooke argued Jonker wasn't changing the rules, as O'Connor said, but using the "plus factor" to distinguish between illegal quid pro quos or legal campaign money asks, the latter of which is protected by the First Amendment.

It's now up to the three judges to decide whether the government can retry Inman on the attempted extortion and soliciting a bribe charges — Cooke, reached after oral arguments, said he didn't know how long a decision could take, adding it could range from a few weeks to several months.

Inman wrapped his third and last term as representative in 2020, as previously reported. While he spent much of that term locked out of his office after Republican leaders booted him from the caucus following his indictment, they reinstated him to "good standing" just before he left. An attempt to recall him didn't gather enough valid signatures.