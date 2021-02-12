Appeals court won’t overturn decision to put Derek Chauvin on trial in March

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Friday that it would not intervene in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with killing George Floyd, and delay his trial from March until the summertime as prosecutors had requested.

Attorney General Keith Ellison's Office filed an appeal in late January asking the Court of Appeals to review rulings issued by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill that ordered Chauvin to be tried alone starting March 8 on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Prosecutors argued the COVID-19 pandemic made it unsafe to hold Chauvin's trial in March. They asked the Court of Appeals to hold a hearing so they could argue their case orally, or, to skip a hearing and immediately issue a "writ of prohibition" to stop the March trial.

" … The state has not established a basis for our review of the district court's pretrial orders," said the Court of Appeals ruling. "Because we conclude that these appeals must be dismissed, we express no opinion on the merits of the district court's rulings."

The prosecution's move was unusual, as the Court of Appeals is designed mainly to review complaints from defendants about the trial process after they have been convicted.

Cahill ordered that Chauvin's former colleagues — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — be tried in one trial in August. They are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Cahill had ordered one trial for Chauvin and a second for the other defendants because the county's largest courtroom could not accommodate all four defendants at once due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The judge also ordered the trial to be livestreamed because pandemic protocols would severely limit the number of people who could watch the trial in person.

Chao Xiong • 612-270-4708

Twitter: @ChaoStrib