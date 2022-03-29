Appeals court won't trim man's sentence for intimidating law enforcement

Mar. 29—INDIANAPOLIS — A Madison County man who intimidated law enforcement investigators, a judge and a prosecutor and admitted to being a habitual offender will serve out an eight-year sentence after the Indiana Court of Appeals rejected his arguments seeking a reduction.

In his nine-page opinion, Judge Terry A. Crone rejected Robert J. Plato Jr.'s assertions that the prosecutor made an inappropriate comment during closing, the trial court abused its discretion at sentencing and the eight-year sentence for Level 6 intimidation is inappropriate.

"We need look no further than Plato's character to affirm the sentence imposed by the trial court," Crone wrote.

According to Indiana Department of Correction records, Plato, 49, who has had prior convictions for robbery in Madison and Randolph counties, is serving his sentence at New Castle Correctional Facility. His earliest release date is April 29, 2027.

According to the opinion filed Feb. 25. Plato, was incarcerated when a laptop was seized as part of an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Department into unspecified activity.

After the seizure, Plato sent a letter to the Sheriff's Department, threatening to shoot up the grill and engine block of all the department's marked and unmarked vehicles. He also threatened to "beat the breaks" off the lead investigator, whom he characterized as a "thief."

The incident was reported to the Indiana State Police, who were told by the investigating officer from the Sheriff's Department that she feared for her and her family's safety should Plato be released.

He was charged July 17, 2019, with intimidation for sending the letter, which he admitted to ISP investigators. He also was charged as a habitual offender.

Plato later sent a letter to Madison County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Hopper, calling him a "dimwit who found his legal degree in a Cracker Jack box."

Plato, who represented himself, told the trial court he believed the laptop's seizure was outside the scope of the search warrant, meaning prosecutors couldn't use any information from the laptop against him.

A jury found Plato guilty. He also admitted to being a habitual offender, an admission the court later refused to let him rescind.

Plato was sentenced to two years on the intimidation charge. The sentence was enhanced by six years for being a habitual offender.

In his appeal, Plato argued the search warrant was briefly mentioned by the prosecutor, though the court already had determined the validity of using the search warrant could not be challenged.

"However, we agree with the State that Plato has 'doubly waived' this issue for our review," the opinion said.

First, the appeals court said, Plato waived the issue by failing to object to the search warrant comment at the time it was made. His second waiver was that he did not raise an issue the court felt it could rule on in his favor.

Plato also argued the trial court failed "to give proper weight" to his admission of guilt to the habitual offender charge, which he said was a mitigating factor that could have reduced the sentence. However, the appeals court said trial courts are no longer obligated to weigh aggravating against mitigating factors in sentencing.

Plato also argued the sentence he received was excessive. The appeals court, however, said the sentences for both the intimidation and habitual offender charges were within the limits set by statue and, in fact, were six months below the maximum he could have received.

