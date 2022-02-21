Appeals over in Nouman Raja's police killing of Corey Jones; now the family can sue Palm Beach Gardens

Support local journalism by subscribing to The Palm Beach Post. For a limited time for new subscribers, get six months of unlimited digital access including news, sports, food and dining, videos and more for only $1.

A multi-million-dollar wrongful death lawsuit against Palm Beach Gardens is likely to resume as early as this week after former city police officer Nouman Raja failed to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his conviction for fatally shooting stranded motorist Corey Jones in 2015.

In court papers filed Monday, attorneys for Jones’ family and the city both asked a federal judge to lift a stay he imposed in 2016, putting the civil case on hold until criminal proceedings against Raja ended.

Nouman Raja is brought into the courtroom for sentencing April 25, 2019. Raja, a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer, was convicted on one count each of manslaughter by culpable negligence and first-degree attempted murder. He shot and killed stranded motorist Corey Jones on Oct. 18, 2015.

After the Florida Supreme Court in November declined to hear Raja’s appeal, he had until Feb. 3 to ask the nation’s highest court to throw out his 2019 manslaughter and attempted murder convictions and 25-year prison sentence. No request was made.

More: Florida high court won't overturn ex-officer Nouman Raja's conviction in Corey Jones death

Anquan Boldin: Roadside assistance caught the cop who killed my cousin Corey Jones. Justice shouldn't be so rare.

More: Appeals court upholds conviction of former Palm Beach Gardens police officer in Corey Jones' death

Corey Jones, 31, was shot and killed by a Palm Beach Gardens police officer, Oct. 18, 2015.

While Raja could launch another round of appeals on various secondary issues, such as attacking his lawyers for not properly representing him, the criminal proceedings are effectively over, attorneys representing Gardens and the Jones family agreed.

Attorney Daryl Parks, who is representing the family along with famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, said he is hoping U.S. District Judge Robert Scola Jr. will lift the stay this week.

He said he is also hopeful city officials will agree to settle the case. “It if goes to trial it will be a gargantuan verdict,” he said.

Even a settlement would also be costly and far outstrip the $2 million the city has in insurance coverage, he said.

Story continues

Corey Jones death compared to those of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

He compared Jones’ death to those of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who were also killed by police.

The city of Minneapolis paid $27 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of George Floyd, 46, who died in 2020 when a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. The city of Louisville paid $12 million to the family of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot during a 2020 botched raid of her apartment. Crump represented both families.

“It’s that significant,” Parks said of the millions he would be seeking for Jones' family if and when settlement talks get underway. “It’s definitely in that neighborhood.”

Like police involved in other headline-grabbing shootings, Raja’s story unraveled with the help of a recording.

Jones was on the phone with a roadside assistance operator when Raja approached him on an I-95 ramp and demanded he get out of his car. A recording of that phone call disputed Raja’s claims that the 31-year-old Jones threatened him after he identified himself as a police officer.

Instead, the recording showed that Raja, who was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked van, ordered Jones out of his car at gunpoint and then shot him six times as the Delray Beach housing manager fled.

Fort Lauderdale attorneys the city hired to represent it in the lawsuit didn’t respond to a request for comment.

But, in court papers, they outlined a litany of reasons the suit should be tossed out and highlighted obstacles that stand in the way of the Jones family and a multi-million-dollar recovery.

Sign up for our Post on Palm Beach Gardens weekly newsletter, delivered every Thursday!

Under Florida law, damages for government wrongdoing are capped at $200,000 per person and $300,000 per incident. The only way around the restriction is by successfully arguing that a person’s federal civil rights were violated.

In the lawsuit, Parks points to Raja’s unjustified use of deadly force and poor training as reasons both the officer and the city violated Jones’ constitutional rights.

However, attorney E. Bruce Johnson, who represents the city, said it’s not enough to simply claim that inadequate training and bad decision-making caused the 31-year-old drummer’s tragic death.

To be successful, Parks has to prove that Gardens ignored complaints against Raja and other officers for using excessive force and that they also had a pattern, practice and custom of not providing officers with adequate training.

'It's a high, high burden' in wrongful death lawsuits against police

Attorney Val Rodriguez, who is not involved in the case, said the requirement has derailed many wrongful death lawsuits against police, including ones he’s handled.

“It’s a high, high burden,” he said. “It’s nearly unsustainable.”

Parks said he is well aware of the legal hill he is climbing. But, he said, he isn’t worried.

While the court-ordered delay to the lawsuit was frustrating, he said information revealed during Raja’s two-week trial and in his appeals will help bolster the case.

The evidence showed Raja lied about key facts. Further, Jones wasn't committing a crime or even suspected of breaking the law. His car had just broken down. Yet, Raja elected to use deadly force.

“The facts here are a little different," he said. "I don't think we'll have a problem."

jmusgrave@pbpost.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Corey Jones police killing: Officer won't appeal to U.S. Supreme Court