Appeals scheduled for three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery

Greg McMichael. center, listens to jury selection for the trial of he and his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

The United States Courts of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has scheduled the oral arguments for the week of March 25 for the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, according to court filings obtained by the Savannah Morning News.

In January 2022, nearly two years after Arbery’s killing while jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, a jury convicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan in federal and state court.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced all three men to life in prison for the murder of Arbery. Walmsley also denied the possibility of parole for father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael. The Judge granted the possibility of parole to William "Roddie" Bryan, the McMichaels' neighbor who joined the chase and took video of the killing. Bryan must serve at least 30 years in prison before becoming eligible.

More: Leigh McMichael, wife and mother of Ahmaud Arbery's killers, writes her own version of the story

More: Jurors take only 4 hours to convict Ahmaud Arbery's killers of federal hate crime charges

More: 3 men sentenced to life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery's murder; parole denied for father, son

BRUNSWICK, GA - NOVEMBER 17: Greg McMichael looks at his wife Leigh McMichael, left, as she give him a thumbs up during a recess in the testimony of their son Travis McMichael during their trial in the Glynn County Courthouse on November 17, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

In August 2022, as part of the federal hate crimes trials, both McMichaels were sentenced to life plus 20 years without parole for the murder of Arbery. All three men were charged with interfering with Arbery's rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a gun during and in relation to a crime of violence. Travis McMichael was also charged with firing the gun.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Appeals scheduled for three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery