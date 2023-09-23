This appears to be the plan for Universal Studios’ new roller coaster

A veteran theme park enthusiast has obtained what appears to be the detailed track layout for the new "Fast & Furious" roller coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood. The ride, known only as Project 409 at this point, will begin in the park’s upper lot, descend into the lower lot, and then return to the station after looping around the Starway escalator. That much we already knew thanks to a geotechnical permit obtained by Alicia Stella of Theme Park Stop. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/heres-what-the-new-universal-studios-coaster-could-look-like/

