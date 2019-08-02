Amitai Etzioni

Iran, Middle East

If the United States is not willing to countenance Iran and its aims, it will have to respond forcefully to the latter’s provocations.

Appeasing Iran Will Fail

On July 19, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran ordered a British oil tanker to change course and enter Iran’s territorial waters. The British tanker was escorted by a British frigate. An officer aboard the frigate addressed the Iranian marauders, calling, “Please confirm that you are not intending to violate international law by unlawfully attempting to board the MV Stena.” The Iranians ignored the plea and their Special Forces attacked the oil tanker and took control. The British warship, some sixty minutes away, did not give chase (though it was much faster than an oil tanker) nor call for assistance from a nearby U.S. war vessel. Sometimes such small vignettes speak volumes. This one illustrates the lame response by the West to Iran’s rising aggression.

