Appellate court affirms life sentences for Steenson

May 26—The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals last week affirmed the conviction and sentence for a former Decatur used car lot owner who received multiple life sentences from a Morgan County judge in June after pleading guilty to several counts of theft.

Circuit Judge Charles Elliott in June sentenced Gregory Steenson, 52, to four consecutive life sentences, three concurrent life sentences and two concurrent 20-year sentences.

Steenson pleaded guilty in February 2020 to seven counts of first-degree theft, and one count each of second-degree theft and second-degree possession of a forged instrument. The District Attorney's Office said all of the charges stemmed from Steenson's involvement in the now-defunct used car business Priceville Partners, doing business as Performance Auto Sales.

"We are pleased with the appellate court's decision to affirm and uphold Mr. Steenson's guilty plea and the sentence Judge Elliott imposed," said Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson. "Mr. Steenson is a con man."

According to a memorandum decision by the appeals court issued Friday, Steenson in 2015 devised a scheme to accept money from seven victims for vehicles for which he had no title or right to sell, with most of those people being family and friends.

On appeal, Steenson argued his consecutive life sentences are disproportionate to the offenses and constitute cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, and that the life sentences are "illegal" because the aggravating elements were not included in his indictment.

He argued that the Morgan County Circuit Court erred by denying his motion to withdraw his guilty plea and by denying his motions for the judge to recuse himself and to disqualify Anderson.

The appellate court's decision said Steenson had one prior felony conviction for bank fraud and pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree theft, Class B felonies. Class B felonies typically have a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Story continues

The jury, however, found Steenson's crimes involved "aggravating factors," including great monetary loss to victims, conduct involving a high degree of planning, repeatedly engaging in the same scheme and proving himself to be a threat to the public.

The appellate court ruled that the presence of aggravating factors upped the maximum punishment to that of Class A felonies, which is 10 years to life imprisonment. The Circuit Court therefore properly ordered Steenson to serve four consecutive life sentences and three concurrent life sentences on each of the convictions for first-degree theft, according to the appellate ruling.

"Because Steenson's sentences are within the statutory range, they are not cruel and unusual," the decision read.

The appellate court said Steenson was notified before pleading guilty that a life sentence was possible.

The day before his sentence was rendered, Steenson asked that Elliott recuse himself, alleging the judge had access to and reviewed the state's files on the case while still employed as an assistant district attorney.

"Because he has not established that he suffered any bias or prejudice, Steenson is due no relief," the appellate court ruled.

Ron Smith, Steenson's attorney since June, said "we're disappointed" with the decision and will ask the appellate court to reconsider and, if denied, "we'll take it up to the Alabama Supreme Court."

Steenson in 2002 pleaded guilty to a check-kiting scheme involving Heritage Bank and served 28 months in prison. After posting bond on the charges related to Priceville Partners, Steenson had his bond revoked for being involved in a similar fraudulent scheme involving used automobiles in Birmingham, according to the DA's office.

Steenson is now at Kilby Correctional Center, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Steenson was also sentenced last year in a case against him by the Alabama Securities Commission, after pleading guilty before Elliott to charges of securities fraud and financial exploitation of the elderly. Sentenced to 15 years in the Securities Commission case, he is to serve two years in state prison followed by five years of probation.

— marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.