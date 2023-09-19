Appellate court reverses Tinker's sentence

Sep. 19—JEFFERSON — An appellate court last week reversed a seven-year prison sentence for an Ashtabula woman and remanded it for further proceedings consistent with its opinion, meaning the court has to conduct a new sentencing hearing.

The Court of Appeals 11th Appellate District ruled Heather A. Tinker's sentence for tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and gross abuse of a corpse because of the judge's failure to make all of the required consecutive sentencing findings during the penalty phase of her trial, according to the appellate court ruling.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris handed down the sentence in October 2022 after the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation.

In August 2022, a jury found Tinker guilty for her part in the Sept. 8, 2021 murder of an Ashtabula woman. Prosecutors asked Harris to impose the maximum sentence of seven years and he did so.

Tinker, then 37, was Daniel A. Taylor's girlfriend when he shot and killed Crystal Garney, then wrapped her body in plastic and cloth and dumped it in Jefferson Township. Prosecutors argued Tinker, and another accomplice, Randall D. Campbell, helped Taylor dispose of the body.

According to the appellate court's filing, Harris found Tinker unremorseful and unrepentant. The pre-sentence investigation revealed Tinker had a prior misdemeanor record relating to drug offenses.

The court took note of the "cold-blooded" nature of the murder and found that the "seriousness factors in this case override the less serious factors, and any type of community control would demean the seriousness of the offense," according to the court record of the sentencing.

Tinker's defense attorney argued that the trial judge's comments indicated he imposed maximum and consecutive sentences because she took the case to trial instead of taking a plea deal, according to court records.

The state contends that Harris did not indicate the sentence was a result of Tinker going to trial but instead it "only expressed astonishment at the appellant's attitude," according to the appellate court's filing.

The appellate court found Harris made absolutely no references to Tinker's decision to refuse a plea deal and go to trial, according to the filing.

However, to impose consecutive terms, the court 'is required to make the findings mandated by R.C. 2929.14(C)(4) at the sentencing hearing and incorporate its findings into its sentencing entry.' While that's a clerical mistake that can be corrected, the court should have made the required findings at the time of imposting sentence, according to the court documents.

Tinker and Taylor were scheduled to be tried together on Aug. 23, 2022, Taylor took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to murder with a firearm, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Harris sentenced him to 15 years to life in prison, plus three years for the firearm specification.

Campbell, 47, of Ashtabula, pleaded guilty earlier that year to gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony.

Garney was last seen Sept. 8, 2021 at her East 14th Street home. On Sept. 13, police found her body in the railroad right-of-way at Route 167 and March Road. A coroner's investigator said the body had been there for several days.

The autopsy showed Garney died of a gunshot to the left side of her head, according to the investigator.