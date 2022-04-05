Appellate court rules non-incumbent candidates can be charged with bribery

It is illegal to accept a bribe in New Jersey, even if you’re a candidate for office who doesn’t win, a state appellate court ruled Monday.

In a scathing 21-page decision, the three-judge panel overturned a lower court ruling that had tossed bribery charges against former Bayonne mayoral candidate Jason O’Donnell, who allegedly accepted $10,000 from an attorney in exchange for a promise he'd be named the city’s tax attorney after the election.

Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez, sitting in Hudson County, ruled last year that the charge could not apply to O’Donnell, a former Democratic assemblymember, because he was not a public official at the time of the alleged bribe.

But on Monday, the appellate panel did not hide its disdain for that conclusion, or for a federal ruling that tossed a bribery charge against another candidate in Jersey City based on the same logic.

“To accept defendant's argument — without some clear legislative expression to support it — would be to declare open season on the bribing of candidates for public office,” Appellate Division Presiding Judge Clarkson S. Fisher Jr. wrote. “Defendant's interpretation that candidates are not made criminally liable for accepting bribes in the performance of some future official act would mean, if correct, that a candidate could be bribed before, during, and after being elected, right up until taking the oath of office.”

O'Donnell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Context: O’Donnell, a 50-year-old retired firefighter, was a rising star in New Jersey politics who nearly became state Democratic chair during the 2013 gubernatorial election.

In 2019, while running for mayor of Bayonne, O'Donnell was arrested for allegedly taking $10,000 in exchange for promising tax attorney Matthew O’Donnell, who was cooperating with state prosecutors, municipal work if elected. The two men are not related.

Galis-Menendez tossed the case, citing a federal court decision that threw out a 2009 bribery charge against Lou Manzo, another former assemblymember who had run for Jersey City mayor that year.

The decisions in both cases were flawed, Fisher wrote in Monday's ruling.

The law: Fisher wrote that New Jersey’s bribery statute is intended to be interpreted broadly, and that its “plain language reveals an intent to render unlawful what [O'Donnell] is alleged to have done and that the statute imposes criminal liability on bribe-accepting but unsuccessful candidates for public office.”

“If the Legislature intended to criminalize the acceptance of bribes only by public officials and public servants, it would have directed its prohibition at public officials and public servants rather than using the broader word ‘persons,’” Fisher wrote.

Fisher pointed to a section of New Jersey's bribery statute, as well as previous case law, that explicitly states: “It is no defense to prosecution under this section that a person whom the actor sought to influence was not qualified to act in the desired way whether because he had not yet assumed office, or lacked jurisdiction, or for any other reason.”

Added Fisher in a footnote: “The absurdity of defendant's position is revealed by the consequences it would hold in the following example. Assume an individual, seeking to become a city's tax attorney, approached both the incumbent and his adversary in an election for the office of mayor and paid both to agree to appoint him on taking office. Despite committing the same reprehensible act, only the incumbent, who possessed the present ability to make the appointment, would violate [state statute] while the other candidate — whether he wins or loses the election — would not. There is absolutely no evidence or language in the current statute that would support such an illogical result.”

What’s next: O’Donnell, who could still face trial on bribery charges, could appeal his case to the state Supreme Court, though the stark and emphatic appellate decision probably doesn’t bode well for his chances before the state's highest court.

O’Donnell’s case spurred the Legislature to quickly pass a bill that would explicitly state that it is illegal for candidates who don’t hold office to accept bribes. The bill, NJ A2472 (22R), awaits Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature.