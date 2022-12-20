Appellate court upholds enhanced sentence for Pittston man

Dec. 20—The Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld an enhanced sentence for a Pittston man who pled guilty to corrupting the morals of two girls.

Arthur John Webb III, 47, formerly of Panama Street, challenged his one-to-six years in state prison imposed by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. in March on two counts of corruption of minors.

Webb argued in his appeal that he should had been sentenced to probation.

Pittston police arrested Webb in April 2021 on allegations of lewd behavior from two girls. One girl claimed Webb forced her to wear diapers and drink from a baby bottle and the other girl reported Webb repeatedly sniffed her hair when he forced her to sit on his lap, according to court records.

At Webb's sentencing hearing March 29, Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino asked for an enhanced sentence than what sentencing guidelines dictate, saying the girls continued to be in therapy and receiving counseling.

Under Sklarosky's sentencing, Webb's sentence on the child corruption charges is to begin once he completes serving three-to-eight years in prison due to a sexual assault conviction in Lackawanna County. Webb is subject to lifetime registration as a sexual offender under the state's Sex Offender and Registration Notification Act due to his conviction in Lackawanna County.

A three member panel of the Superior Court in a three-page order issued Thursday denied Webb's appeal, meaning Webb will spend several more years in state prison.