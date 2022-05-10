Appellate court upholds murder conviction in 2-year-old Gaston County boy's death

A Gaston County Sheriff's deputy escorts Marquis Julius Graham to Gaston County Jail during his 2020 trial. Graham was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old child, Kye Rashid.

A state appellate court has upheld the 2020 first-degree murder conviction of a Gaston County man accused of killing the 2-year-old son of his girlfriend.

Marquis Julius Graham, 29, received a mandatory life sentence without the chance of parole in the case after a jury found him guilty. The child, Kye Rashid, died Nov. 5, 2017 from injuries related to blunt force trauma to head and abdomen, according to an autopsy report.

The state Court of Appeals found Graham received a fair trial, free from prejudicial error, in upholding the conviction in its decision published last week.

Graham's attorney argued in appeal that his client had not received a fair trial based on judicial decisions related to jury instructions, allowing the prosecutor in the case to cross-examine Graham about communications he had with his attorney, and denying Graham’s motion to compel prosecutors to disclose the theory upon which they sought to convict him of first-degree murder.

The appellate court found that while the court did err in allowing a prosecutor to cross-examine Graham about his communication with his defense, the error was not prejudicial and did not warrant a new trial. The appellate court found the other two issues without merit.

Graham lived with his girlfriend, Ayanha Barnett, and her two sons in a trailer park just south of Gastonia off U.S. 321 at the time of the child's death. The family had moved to Gaston County from Charlotte just a few months before the child's death, according to court testimony.

On the morning the child died, Graham allegedly woke up and traveled to a convenience store before returning home to smoke a cigar outside.

Graham went back to bed after smoking. The child's mother had an appointment in Charlotte that day and left Graham home alone with her two children, according to testimony at the trial.

After several hours, the deceased boy's sibling told Graham his brother would not wake up to play with him. Graham testified that he then entered the boys’ bedroom and found Kye lying on the bed “pale in his face.”

Kye Rashid

Graham stated when he spoke to Kye the child “did not respond,” causing him to “panic.” He called the child's mother and asked her to come home so that they could take him to the doctor, according to testimony.

Kye remained unresponsive on the trip to the hospital, according to testimony.

Kye had suffered a broken right leg while living in Mecklenburg County five months before his death, after either falling off a bed or being injured by a sibling, according to an autopsy report. That incident put the family in contact with Charlotte social workers, Gaston County Police reported at the time.

