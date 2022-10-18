Appellate court upholds Sabrina Limon's murder conviction, life sentence

Oct. 18—An appeals court upheld Monday the life sentence of Sabrina Limon, whose swinging lifestyle captured national media attention as sordid details of a love triangle, plans to poison the victim with an arsenic-laced pudding and biblical verses to justify murder unfolded during a 2017 trial.

Fifth District Court of Appeal judges rejected arguments by Limon's attorneys, who claimed there was prosecutorial misconduct, as well as insufficient evidence for her first-degree murder, conspiracy, soliciting murder and accessory convictions. Limon's defense also claimed jurors were exposed to extensive media coverage, and that testimony from Limon's accomplice, Jonathan Hearn, was not corroborated.

Hearn took a plea deal to testify against Limon and said on the stand the two conspired to kill Limon's husband, Robert Limon. Sabrina Limon, who denied knowledge about her husband's death plot, had an affair with Hearn behind Robert Limon's back. Hearn was sentenced Nov. 16, 2017, to 25 years and 4 months in prison after a life sentence was dropped in exchange for his testimony.

According to an appellate court opinion filed Monday, Hearn's statements were corroborated by Robert Limon's murder, and the other arguments had no basis.

"Based on Hearn's corroborated testimony, overwhelming evidence established appellant's intent to solicit Robert's murder, her intent to kill and her intent to conspire with Hearn to commit murder," the opinion said. "Appellant's other arguments are wholly without merit and we affirm the judgment in its entirety."

The findings

Sabrina and Robert Limon, who lived in San Bernardino County and married very young, adopted a swinging lifestyle that represented for Sabrina Limon a break in their sacred bond, according to the 58-page appeals opinion.

The couple had two children, but Sabrina Limon was unhappy in her marriage. She met Hearn while working at Costco, and the two began an affair months later.

Story continues

Hearn and Sabrina Limon often joked about wanting to kill Robert Limon, but that turned into actual planning, according to the opinion.

Jurors learned Limon and Hearn planned to poison Robert Limon by mixing arsenic trioxide into his banana pudding, but neither followed through on the plan. Sabrina Limon has denied any knowledge of the attempted poisoning, according to the opinion.

Hearn testified he and Limon wanted to kill Robert Limon so Hearn could become the stepfather to Limon's children and ensure they were raised by "godly parents," according to The Californian's previous reporting.

Robert Limon occasionally worked alone at a BNSF railway shop in Tehachapi. When Sabrina Limon learned Aug. 16, 2014, of her husband's work schedule, she told Hearn that her husband would clock in on Aug. 17, 2014, and the general location of the shop, according to the opinion.

Hearn drove his motorcycle to Tehachapi, confronted Robert Limon and shot him Aug. 17, 2014, at close range, the document adds.

Sabrina Limon also lied to law enforcement about her affair and denied knowledge of a plot to murder her husband. Hearn testified Limon was aware of his plan to gun down her husband.

"Robert rarely worked in Tehachapi and, when he did, he was alone," the opinion wrote. "These facts corroborate Hearn's testimony that (the) appellant had knowledge of Hearn's plan to kill Robert, and that she encouraged Hearn to commit this murder."

The opinion adds Sabrina Limon informed Hearn about the unexpected change in work schedules on Aug. 16, which "strongly suggests Hearn was telling the truth."

"This information directly connects (the) appellant to this crime because, without this information, Hearn would not have known he could drive about two hours to Tehachapi that day and confront Robert alone at his place of work," the opinion states.

Prosecutor Eric Smith successfully established Sabrina Limon's motive for the murder as well, the opinion asserts. Limon admitted she was building a future with Hearn and that she wasn't happy in her marriage. Smith also established Limon had a financial motive in killing Robert Limon because she received $300,591.70 under her husband's life insurance policy.

Limon was sentenced to 25 year to life in prison in February 2018.

The trial coverage spawned an episode on "Dateline," a true crime novel and various publications by media outside Kern County.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.