Appellate court weighs in on Addison case; DA says murder sentence will remain

Jun. 7—Four years after 13-year-old Alex Flores was killed in a drunk driving incident, the California Third District Court of Appeals has backed a hearing for the resentencing of Constance Addison, the driver in the incident, for the charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

The push for resentencing follows the passing of Senate Bill 567, but it will ultimately have no impact on her indeterminate sentence of 15 years to life for her second-degree murder conviction, Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre said.

Addison was found guilty in August 2021 of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment. She had been out of custody since posting bail in 2019, but was taken into custody after the jury delivered its verdict.

Senate Bill 567 became effective in January 2022 and requires that the court impose the middle term of imprisonment for a given crime unless there are aggravating circumstances that have been either stipulated by the defendant or found true beyond a reasonable doubt by a jury or judge.

Alongside 15 years to life, Addison was given a consecutive four year sentence for the hit-and-run and gross vehicular manslaughter charges, which is subject to resentencing in this case due to four years being the upper term to be imposed.

According to the appellate court's opinion, Addison is entitled to remand for resentencing following the passage of this bill. However, resentencing in this case will only apply to her determinate "non-life" sentence for the hit-and-run charge.

"With the change in the law, a jury must find aggravating circumstances in order for a defendant to be sentenced to an upper term. In this case, the law wasn't in effect at the time of trial, so the jury didn't make that finding. A judge could make that finding in limited circumstances, for example, based on a criminal history. Addison didn't have a criminal history. So, by law now, the sentences of the upper term need to be converted to the middle term," Dupre said in an email.

At the time of sentencing, Sutter County Judge Laura Davis ruled that sentencing Addison to 15 years to life was sufficient in meeting the requirements of a judge at sentencing given the law and said Addison's lack of criminal history went into that decision.

On appeal, Addison argued that there was insufficient evidence to support her second degree murder conviction because there was no substantial evidence that she harbored implied malice when she killed Flores.

According to the appellate court's opinion, officials agree that remand for resentencing is required for her determinate four year sentence, but otherwise affirmed the existing guilty judgment.

"However, in this case, it doesn't affect the sentence because all of the determinate sentences were ordered to be concurrent with the 15 to life on the murder charge. So, the sentence that is, basically, in effect, is only the 15 to life. The other charges are running at the same time so the fact that they are being reduced, while frustrating, really doesn't affect anything," Dupre said.

Dupre confirmed that a resentencing for Addison's determinate sentence will be held at the Sutter County Superior Court at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Tara Repka-Flores, Flores' mother, told the Appeal that her family is relieved that the Court of Appeals affirmed the original judgment.

"Alec's family is holding tight to his memory as his cousins and friends are getting ready for their senior year and some are graduating from high school. We are relieved that the conviction was upheld on appeal and have faith that the system will do what it should in the resentencing. We encourage our lawmakers to hold impaired drivers accountable with increased rather than decreased sentences, and to avoid applying requirements for sentencing reductions retroactively as was done in this instance," Repka-Flores said. "We hope everyone will remember Alec by making a commitment to driving sober. Everyone is at risk when there are impaired drivers on the road, and we all need to commit to making our roads safe by only driving sober."