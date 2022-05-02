Appellate justices order retrial in Franklin County case

May 2—PLATTSBURGH — State Appellate Court justices ordered a retrial for a Franklin County Court assault case in a split decision April 21, saying the court should have allowed the jury to consider a self-defense argument at trial.

Michael Heiserman, 40, was given a five-year sentence in February 2019 after he was charged with striking a police sergeant at the Franklin County Jail, where he was being processed for a harassment charge.

After Heiserman was ordered by the corrections officer to remove his boots so they could be searched for contraband, the ruling said, Heiserman refused. He told the officer he would take them off if he said "please."

The officer instead pepper sprayed Heiserman, who swung at him with a closed fist moments after, surveillance video showed. The sergeant fell toward a police vehicle and braced himself as Heiserman grabbed a hand-held radio from the hood of the vehicle and began swinging at other officers nearby as he fell to the ground, the ruling said.

At trial, Heiserman's defense argued that the officer using the spray violated the department's use of force procedure, which allowed the use of pepper spray in, "emergency situations, when a delay in [its use] presents an immediate threat of death, or serious physical injury."

Heiserman's attorney argued because the officer used excessive force, there was a case for Heiserman's actions to be considered in self-defense.

"Our position was that was an issue that absolutely should have gone to the jury. The county judge refused that," Geoffrey Walling, Heiserman's attorney said.

"If the word 'please' would get the job done, then you didn't have an emergency situation."

Having the jury consider whether Heiserman acted in self-defense would have changed the trial dramatically, Walling said.

"Once the charge is given to the jury, and they're instructed to consider justification as defense, the People have the burden of proof to disprove the defense beyond a reasonable doubt," he said. "The burden is entirely on them."

The county judge, Derek P. Champagne, denied the defense's request because he felt the officers couldn't have known what Heiserman may have been concealing in his boots, which could have posed a threat to them.

But three appellate justices disagreed with the judge in their ruling last week that granted Heiserman a new trial.

"We find that there is a reasonable view of the evidence that the use of the pepper spray constituted excessive force in this scenario," Justice Stan Pritzker wrote. "It was error for County Court not to instruct the jury on the defense of justification such that a new trial is required."

Two justices dissented in the decision.

Acting Franklin County District Attorney Jonathon Miller said his office received Heiserman's case only recently. He said prosecutors are weighing three options as they begin discussions with the defense counsel: settling the case, retrying it or appealing the justices' decision.

