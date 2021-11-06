Appellate justices uphold plea deal in Plattsburgh robbery

Nov. 6—PLATTSBURGH — Appellate justices on Thursday upheld a plea agreement for a burglary offense in Clinton County Court after the defendant was sentenced to six years in prison in 2019.

Jennifer Grainger was arrested Sept. 31, 2018 along with another woman after police said she stole an 87-year-old woman's purse as she was getting out of her car on Bushey Boulevard in the City of Plattsburgh.

The elderly woman sustained hip and leg injuries after she was dragged on the ground during a struggle over the purse, police said in 2018.

Grainger was convicted of second-degree burglary, a felony, on Jan. 2, 2019 after accepting a plea agreement in county court. She was sentenced to six years as a second felony offender with five years of post-release supervision, the decision from the tthird judicial department in Albany said.

Grainger waived her right to appeal the conviction as a part of the plea agreement.

But Grainger appealed the waiver of the right to appeal, saying it was invalid.

"We agree," Associate Justice Michael Lynch wrote in the decision. "During the plea colloquy, County Court advised defendant that, as part of the plea agreement, she 'would also have to waive [her] right to appeal or waive [her] right to seek post-conviction remedies,' without further elaboration."

Afterward, Grainger and her attorney signed the appeal waiver that specified she was waving her "right to appeal, as well as all post-conviction remedies" and that, by waiving her right to appeal, the guilty plea and sentence "would conclude [her] case."

"This overbroard language erroneously speaks to an absolute bar of potential appellate and collateral remedies," Lynch wrote. "County Court inquired whether defendant had reviewed the written waiver with her attorney and understood the document, eliciting a one-word response to each question, but made no attempt to signal that defendant retained the right to appeal certain fundamental issues and pursue collateral relief."

Justices also pointed to the waiver saying Grainger was not under the influence of any drugs or medication when accepting the agreement, even though she had said earlier that she had taken three prescribed medications.

"Although both defendant and her counsel duly confirmed for the court that she was of clear mind, this discrepancy raises a concern as to the adequacy of defendant's review and understanding of the written waiver," the decision said. "Given the limited colloquy, the court's misstatement as to postconviction remedies and the overbroad written waiver, we are not persuaded that defendant knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily waived her right to appeal."

Still, justices did not vacate the agreement, saying Grainger did not cast doubt over her guilty plea.

"Furthermore, we decline defendant's request that we take corrective action and vacate the plea in the interest of justice," the decision said. "Nor do we find the agreed-upon sentence imposed harsh or excessive."

